"Throughout the whole process, I really tried to stay kind of calm... And my mom gave me the advice, 'If it's meant to be, it will be, and if not, that's okay,'" Juliana shared during the March 25 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.
"So I feel like by that time, when you came over [to my hotel] that last night [in Punta Cana], I knew that it was going to be us in the end. But I was just trying not to think that that was the case 100 percent."
When Joe expressed surprise that Juliana knew in that moment -- probably because Grant was totally torn between Juliana and his runner-up Litia Garr -- Juliana confirmed, "I think I did know, yeah, in a way!"
"I think all these things -- [Grant] had to stop himself because he was like, 'I feel like I'm proposing right now,' and I was like, 'Okay, you can keep going!' It was calming."
But Juliana said she had the thought in the back of her mind that there was still another woman in the picture and so she attempted to "protect" herself from "focusing on the fact I thought it was me."
"I tried to stay positive too," she added.
When Juliana was still in the running with Litia, Dina Lupancu and Zoe McGrady, she admitted, "I feel like I knew [even then]. I feel like I knew it was me from Night 1!"
Juliana giggled and confessed, "I did! I think it's hard to maneuver that situation, but our conversations were so sincere, and every single time we chatted, it was like we got to know each other on a deeper level."
Juliana recalled how her romance with Grant really progressed nicely.
"It might've been slow because I was a little closed off, but it didn't feel like we were, at any point, backtracking. I was always adding more hope to the end result," Juliana said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Juliana, however, acknowledged that Grant's decision wasn't easy because his cast of women was "amazing."
Juliana concluded, "I was definitely nervous as heck, but I just also still tried to be like, 'It's me, it's me!'"
In a separate interview with People, Juliana gushed about how she felt "an instant spark" with Grant mainly due to his eye contact and body language when interacting with her on Night 1.
"The instant connection that we had, I had no doubts," Juliana told the magazine.
"I think I knew from Night 1 that you were my man, but I was just trying to play the game and be fair and open-minded."
Grant also said he "felt the connection" with Juliana that first night but it wasn't until their one-on-one date in Scotland that he thought she could be his forever person.
"We definitely were attracted to each other, but on our one-on-one date in Scotland, when we shared our story with each other, that's where it started," Grant explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Then we slowly but surely just kept growing and growing, and conversation after conversation we just continued to get to know each other."
Grant and Juliana are now happily engaged, and Grant plans to move to Boston, MA, to be with the love of his life.
The Bachelor also gifted Grant and Juliana a trip to Italy to take advantage of in the near future.
On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Grant told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that his engagement to Juliana was one of the happiest days of his life and he followed his heart when making his final decision.
"I'm so happy that Juliana is somebody who is my rock, and she's my best friend," Grant gushed.
"She's had my back through highs and lows. My family, along with her family, has had my back, and I'm thankful. It's something that I've always wanted.
Those "lows" definitely included Grant's breakup with Litia, who was totally convinced that Grant was going to pick her. Litia therefore felt blindsided and crushed when Grant dumped her at the Final Rose Ceremony.
"It's a difficult and unusual situation that's expedited -- it's really short -- and I really had to try my best to find my person, and I did it," Grant explained.
Grant confirmed "it was all worth it" to find his life partner in Juliana.
When asked if she's given Grant any grief over how conflicted he was between his Final 2 bachelorettes at the end of his The Bachelor journey, Juliana chose to use the word "grace" instead of "grief."
Juliana elaborated, "I think I've given him grace because he's the type of man that really does lead with his heart, and he came into this open-minded, and he really let himself experience what you need to experience with all of the amazing women that we had."
Juliana said Grant had "such a great group of girls" and she wanted him to feel "sure" about her.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am confident in who I am, and I am confident in what we had that it's up to him! I think he made a good decision," Juliana said.