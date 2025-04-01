Juliana also confirmed she hasn't spoken to Litia at all during a joint interview with Grant on the April 1 episode of the "The Viall Files" podcast.
Grant had blindsided and dumped Litia in second place at the Final Rose Ceremony before he and Juliana got engaged in the Dominican Republic.
"I'm disappointed. You're different than I thought. I love [Juliana], and I would have a lot of questions if I were her from the things that you said to me," Litia told Grant when the Final Rose Ceremony filmed in late 2024.
Litia subsequently shared on the live After the Final Rose segment in late March that she's "glad" that last week of filming The Bachelor won't be a part of her love story.
"I know that I deserve someone waking up one morning and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that [he's] going to choose me. I think every woman deserves that, and I'm excited to find it," Litia declared.
Juliana said on "The Viall Files" that Litia's After the Final Rose comments "were not expected in any capacity."
Juliana recalled, "We talked in between filming and even when this whole show was airing. I did my best to check in with her. I thought there was a good relationship. But it seems like actions since AFR and moving forward have not been the kindest."
Juliana added, "That took me by surprise and my feelings were hurt by it, for sure."
Juliana said it seems like Grant's The Bachelor exes feel the need to have Litia's back and so they can't be friends with her as well.
"Is there talk going on behind the scenes... Does that feel accurate?" Nick asked.
"Definitely," Juliana replied.
"I think the first stab I felt was when she brought my name up in the breakup. I think that was uncalled for."
"And then to continue to make those jabs onstage," Juliana continued, "like she's glad that this isn't a part of her love story and that she deserves a man that's not so confused up until the last second -- when Grant and I know the reality of it -- that was strictly a jab at me."
Juliana admitted those remarks "took me aback," even though she wants Litia to feel "supported" byThe Bachelor cast.
"I'm not saying by any means that I don't want her to feel like she has a girl gang behind her lifting her up because I can't imagine what it's like to get all the way up to that point and maybe have your heart and your ego bruised," Juliana acknowledged.
"But I think at the end of the day, like, I had relations with a lot of the girls, and at no point were they making digs at him or our relationship, where now, maybe that's a platform that's being used for whatever purpose."
Juliana reiterated how that type of behavior is "hurtful" and it's "not anything that I want to surround myself with at any point in my life."
Juliana claimed that she didn't watch Litia's After the Final Rose segment until recently.
At the time of filming the live finale in late March, Juliana said she was waiting backstage -- happily in denial -- to reunion with Grant and go public with their relationship for the first time.
"It was just that night, I knew emotions were going to be high. I knew that it's kind of a quick turnaround from when he has this conversation with her to when I come out," Juliana explained.
"And I didn't want my head to be in a headspace that felt frustrated with the reality of what was said. Because obviously things that Grant and I have talked through, and I know that I can get a little defensive for him, and I didn't want to come out there with anything other than, like, excitement for my moment."
Juliana elaborated, "So I just was like, 'I'll be in my dressing room, call me when you need me, and then I'll have my moment and go home and watch it on my own time.'"
Juliana has since watched The Bachelor on her own time, and there were apparently a couple of scenes that made her cringe.
"There were a couple of moments when Grant and I were watching together and I shot him an evil eye for saying certain things and I was like, 'Oh wow, that was weird!'" Juliana recalled with a laugh.
"But at the end of the day, it is what it is. We finished filming, waited a couple of months, and then talked through things and watched it back. So it wasn't like anything was surprising to me, honestly."
Not only did Litia seemingly take jabs at Juliana on After the Final Rose, but she also alleged Grant had lied to her for weeks by insisting -- starting from their very first one-on-one date of the season -- that she was going to be his The Bachelor winner.
Litia alleged to The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer of her final date with Grant in the Dominican Republic, "I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!' And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!'"