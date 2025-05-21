Juliana, however, gushed about how she "can't wait to go on the hunt for" her wedding dress.
Juliana shared how she loves a lot of different styles and thinks so many dresses are beautiful.
"I think I need to find out the exact venue so that I can have something to go off of, because I could do anything!" Juliana said.
Juliana and Grant's relationship appears to be thriving since they got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024 and aired in March.
But what appeared to be only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant was still undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr.
Grant was in love with both women, and he had told Litia that he was in love with her.
But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.
Grant and Juliana opened up about all the outside noise during the April 1 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"It's very easy to pick sides and make judgements... because people only see a fraction of you," Grant acknowledged when speaking with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
He went on to share, "One thing about Jules and I, people take low shots, and we don't really feed into that. How are we going to kill them? We're just going to win in life!"
Grant insisted this phase of their lives will pass, and he added, "If you've got a problem with me or Jules, say it to our face."
Nick advised Grant and Juliana to let the haters hate because people are going to continue picking them apart no matter what they do.
"I don't listen to people. We take things one step at a time, and our relationship is No. 1, so that's the message I want to get across," Grant noted, adding how his goal is to make Juliana happy.
And Juliana apparently feels the same way about Grant.
Juliana explained that she won't accept support from anyone who doesn't also genuinely support Grant and their relationship.
"My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.