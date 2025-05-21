The Bachelor couple Juliana Pasquarosa and Grant Ellis apparently won't be getting married until Grant meets one of his future bride's demands.

Grant will soon be moving to Boston to be close to Juliana's family and friends, and the pair have plans to travel to Italy -- with stops in Capri and Ischia -- in the first week of July.

And according to Juliana, the pair will be looking at potential wedding venues while on vacation in Italy this summer.

"I think we should [look at venues]," Juliana said during a joint interview with Grant on the May 20 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"I really hope that we get married in Italy by the water."

Grant chimed in and declared, "We are going to make it happen. We are going to make it happen, for sure!"

But Juliana and Grant told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that they're in no rush to tie the knot.

"Right now, we're really just taking life one day and one moment at a time, and we're focused on the move and just kind of getting life situated with being together," Juliana explained.

And Juliana apparently made one demand when it comes to marrying Grant.

"I told him that when he wants to start talking about that, and he feels like we're at that point, he has to re-propose," Juliana revealed.

Serena noted, "So we will know that you're starting to wedding plan when we see the re-proposal!"

"Yes," Juliana confirmed with a laugh.
"Same ring or new ring?" Serena asked.

"Oh, same ring is fine!" Juliana said.

Juliana, however, gushed about how she "can't wait to go on the hunt for" her wedding dress.

Juliana shared how she loves a lot of different styles and thinks so many dresses are beautiful.

"I think I need to find out the exact venue so that I can have something to go off of, because I could do anything!" Juliana said.

Juliana and Grant's relationship appears to be thriving since they got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024 and aired in March.

But what appeared to be only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant was still undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr.

Grant was in love with both women, and he had told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired on March 24 on ABC, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant recently asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were continuing to hate on his relationship with Juliana.

"When Bach nation is everyone tryna get clout by taking shots and you just a Guy who's happy he found love and happy his dad is sober," Grant wrote over a TikTok video on March 31.

Grant captioned the post, "Stay classy bachelor nation."

And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."

Grant and Juliana opened up about all the outside noise during the April 1 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

"It's very easy to pick sides and make judgements... because people only see a fraction of you," Grant acknowledged when speaking with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.

He went on to share, "One thing about Jules and I, people take low shots, and we don't really feed into that. How are we going to kill them? We're just going to win in life!"

Grant insisted this phase of their lives will pass, and he added, "If you've got a problem with me or Jules, say it to our face."

Nick advised Grant and Juliana to let the haters hate because people are going to continue picking them apart no matter what they do.

"I don't listen to people. We take things one step at a time, and our relationship is No. 1, so that's the message I want to get across," Grant noted, adding how his goal is to make Juliana happy.

And Juliana apparently feels the same way about Grant.

Juliana explained that she won't accept support from anyone who doesn't also genuinely support Grant and their relationship.

"My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.

