Previews of The Bachelor finale -- which aired on Monday, March 24 on ABC -- had repeatedly shown for weeks that Grant was in love with both of his Final 2 bachelorettes, Juliana and Litia, and that he was completely torn when trying to choose between them.
"It's not normal that you're going into an engagement and still trying to figure out who your person is," Grant admitted to the cameras shortly before the Final Rose Ceremony.
But Juliana claimed Grant had talked to her extensively about his romance with Litia before she had to watch the season back.
"I mean, he told me everything... Nothing shocked me. I felt really prepared about the fact that he had a relationship and a connection with somebody else on there, and a couple other ladies," Juliana explained.
"It made it easier to watch back because I knew even seeing the relationship that you had with Litia, it is just a different relationship than we have, and that's okay."
Juliana turned to her fiance as they spoke to EW and said, "You had to make the best decision for yourself. But nothing shook me or made me nervous. I was prepared. You did good."
Juliana claimed what Litia had revealed on the live After the Final Rose segment was not news to her either.
Litia told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had promised her forever during their first one-on-one date of the season and he "never let up" as the season progressed and his relationships with other women became more serious.
Litia alleged to Jesse, "I remember saying goodbye to him [on our final date] and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!'"
"And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!' And those were the last words he said to me before I walked up [to the Final Rose Ceremony], so it was a shock," she claimed.
But Juliana clarified to EW, "I didn't watch [the live] finale, so I don't know what [Litia] said up there [onstage]. But I will say that she has the right to her reality, her perception is her reality."
"I just know that if I do choose to watch it, I'm sure nothing that she says is going to shock me, because we just had so much conversation before this even started airing," she elaborated.
"I trust him and I choose him and I think he handled himself the best that he could in that really tough situation."
"I'll continue to reiterate this, being in the position I'm in, there's an opportunity for Litia to speak her truth and what she felt like happened. The difference between it is a lot of those things are not on camera, so there's a lot of room for interpretation," Grant explained.
"Me being a lead, I just have to own it, and I just have to apologize. It's a unique situation where you're dating multiple people and if you have feelings for somebody, you're going to tell them how you feel or you're going to tell them that you do see a future."
Because at that point in time, Grant said he truly felt that way.
"It's just coming down to what fits you best, and with the combination of the limited time, it is a recipe for some turmoil," Grant said.
Juliana also insisted that she and Grant had a deep emotional connection, although many fans have teased The Bachelor star for picking her as his winner because she's "more fun" than Litia, who was clearly ready to be Grant's future wife and the mother of his children.
"I think it would've been nice to see a lot more of our actual conversations. In the beginning, I think a lot of it seemed flirty and surface-level and physical attraction, which without a doubt was there," Juliana said.
"But it's not like we didn't have serious conversations. Leading up to Scotland, I really did have to try and figure out if I was going to be able to open up to him, and that happens through communication."
Juliana pointed out how producers chose to tell her story in a certain story and she's "okay with" it.
"It just would've been nice that if we saw more of our genuine connection from the start," Juliana noted.
Grant added how it would've been nice for The Bachelor viewers to see more of Juliana's strong character traits.
"[One] trait that she has is her ability to stand up for what she believes in and say things for how they are," Grant gushed of his fiancee.
"I feel like with whatever situation was thrown at her, she took it like a champ and she stayed true to herself. I would have liked to see more of that, because that's what I saw, and that's what really attracted me to her."