Grant has denied all the allegations against him, and Juliana has also lashed out at haters.
On one of Juliana's recent TikTok videos, a critic claimed that Grant only chose her in the end because the pair seemingly had sex in their Fantasy Suite.
(Litia, for her part, took sex off the table because she is a religious woman who knew two other women were still in the picture at that point).
"Litia is way too classy and good for him. He settled for you," the TikTok user stated. "He wanted to pick her up until the last minute."
Juliana fired back by writing, "So you think after a year of being celibate he just 'gave it up' for me? I'd think again gf & also ... get a hobby ... That's a fun narrative to believe if you want to."
Another person posted a TikTok video of Juliana journaling ahead of the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana.
"There's no way he gave Juliana a journal too right?!?" the fan captioned the clip on Thursday, March 28.
The caption was a reference to how Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had gifted her a journal so that she could write down all of her feelings and emotions for him to read once they were engaged.
Juliana clapped back in the post's comments and wrote, "He sure did."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Litia told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had promised her forever during their first one-on-one date of the season and he "never let up" as the season progressed, even though his relationships with other women were becoming more serious.
Litia alleged to Jesse, "I remember saying goodbye to him [on our final date] and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!'"
"And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!' And those were the last words he said to me before I walked up [to the Final Rose Ceremony], so it was a shock," she claimed.
Grant apologized to Litia on After the Final Rose for hurting her, but he told Us Weekly that some of the things Litia had claimed "didn't align" with his own recollection of events.
"I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her on stage about what she thought I said," Grant told the magazine.
"I'm not going to argue," he added. "I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she's in a tough situation and she's hurt. I understand."
ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana, for her part, told Us that she and Litia are "two different individuals and we have to go through this process very uniquely and very true to who we are. And I wish her well."
Juliana also told Entertainment Weekly that "nothing" she watched back on The Bachelor "was a surprise" because Grant had talked to her extensively about his romance with Litia prior to the Season 29 finale on March 24.