The Bachelor winner Juliana Pasquarosa has fired back at trolls claiming Grant Ellis "settled" for her.

On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on March 24 on ABC, Grant dumped Litia Garr in second place and got engaged to Juliana at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

Since the episode aired, Grant has faced backlash for being completely in love and torn between the two women and for allegedly leading Litia on. Grant has also been accused of picking Juliana as his winner because she was more "fun."

Grant has denied all the allegations against him, and Juliana has also lashed out at haters.

On one of Juliana's recent TikTok videos, a critic claimed that Grant only chose her in the end because the pair seemingly had sex in their Fantasy Suite.

(Litia, for her part, took sex off the table because she is a religious woman who knew two other women were still in the picture at that point).

"Litia is way too classy and good for him. He settled for you," the TikTok user stated. "He wanted to pick her up until the last minute."

Juliana fired back by writing, "So you think after a year of being celibate he just 'gave it up' for me? I'd think again gf & also ... get a hobby ... That's a fun narrative to believe if you want to."

Another person posted a TikTok video of Juliana journaling ahead of the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana.

"There's no way he gave Juliana a journal too right?!?" the fan captioned the clip on Thursday, March 28.

The caption was a reference to how Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had gifted her a journal so that she could write down all of her feelings and emotions for him to read once they were engaged.

Juliana clapped back in the post's comments and wrote, "He sure did."
Litia alleged on After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks by insisting she was going to be his The Bachelor winner.

Litia told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had promised her forever during their first one-on-one date of the season and he "never let up" as the season progressed, even though his relationships with other women were becoming more serious.

Litia alleged to Jesse, "I remember saying goodbye to him [on our final date] and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!'"

"And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!' And those were the last words he said to me before I walked up [to the Final Rose Ceremony], so it was a shock," she claimed.

Grant apologized to Litia on After the Final Rose for hurting her, but he told Us Weekly that some of the things Litia had claimed "didn't align" with his own recollection of events.

"I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her on stage about what she thought I said," Grant told the magazine.

"I'm not going to argue," he added. "I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she's in a tough situation and she's hurt. I understand."

Juliana, for her part, told Us that she and Litia are "two different individuals and we have to go through this process very uniquely and very true to who we are. And I wish her well."

Juliana also told Entertainment Weekly that "nothing" she watched back on The Bachelor "was a surprise" because Grant had talked to her extensively about his romance with Litia prior to the Season 29 finale on March 24.

Grant and Juliana are still happily engaged, and Grant said he plans to move to Boston soon to be close to Juliana's family.

Grant and Juliana told People that they are in "no rush" to get married but they've already visualized an "intimate" ceremony in Italy.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

