"Emily and I had another conjoined event, our bridal shower," Haley toldUs Weekly.
"We had a backyard shower at Emily's house where a few of our bridesmaids helped us set up a long table for [a catered] brunch."
Haley is set to tie the knot with pro hockey player, Oula Palve, who proposed marriage in 2021 after nearly two years together.
And Emily will be walking down the aisle to pro hockey player, William Karlsson. She announced their engagement back in December 2020, shortly after the couple's four-year dating anniversary.
"It was so special to have all our closest family and friends to come and shower us with so much love it made us both so emotional to see everyone all come together to celebrate us," Haley shared of the event.
"We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!! It's so crazy how close we are and we are both getting very anxious! Wedding planning has been a mixture of stress and excitement all at the same time."
The theme of Haley and Emily's bridal shower was butterflies. The pair had a huge white bounce house, rose-gold signage and little butterflies adorning the cake and floral centerpieces.
Haley said the bounce house was "the best part of the shower" and "everyone loved it."
A lit "MRS" sign was also set up next to the bounce house with a wide array of pastel peach, lavender, and blue balloons.
The 29-year-old twins also posed next to a "Here's to a lifetime of butterflies" poster and participated in a trivia game about their future husbands among other fun games.
According to Haley, she and Emily drew inspiration from Heather Rae El Moussa's bridal shower last year, which took place ahead of Heather's October 2021 wedding to former Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa.
The sisters also celebrated their upcoming Summer 2022 nuptials with a joint bachelorette party in March in Las Vegas.
Haley revealed in May 2021 that Finnish hockey player Oula proposed marriage to her and they got engaged a few months earlier than she had anticipated.
Along with two photos from her engagement, Haley wrote, "Ikuisesti. 5-13-21 -- I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS! @oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling...probably not!"
Oula, who popped the question at the pair's previously-selected wedding venue, shared the same cute photos -- one of which shows him down on bended knee -- on his own Instagram account.
"She's going to be a PALVE! You are an extraordinary girl, and I'm so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Oula captioned his post. "Hitting theaters in the summer of 2022!"
Haley and Oula went Instagram official in January 2020 and just celebrated their two-year dating anniversary earlier this year.
"I think Haley and Oula make a great match because they balance each other out!" Emily said at the time.
"Oula is very thoughtful and sweet. He always puts Haley first and I know he takes extra good care of her when I can't be there. I'm so happy for them and glad my matchmaking worked out!"
In December 2020, Emily announced her engagement to William, writing on Instagram, "I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams."
"This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020," she added.
Emily called the proposal "perfect," and added, "William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm at my worst and when I'm at my best. I don't know how I got so lucky. I can't wait to do life with you forever."
William plays hockey for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. He and Emily celebrated their four-year dating anniversary on November 25, 2021.
Emily and Haley, who co-host "The Twinning at Life" podcast, found fame when they both competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his then-fiancee Lauren Bushnell starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.
While Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.