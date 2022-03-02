For the big celebration, Haley, Emily and their six bridesmaids booked a suite at Crockfords Las Vegas.
The group was reportedly later joined by 20 of the twins' friends.
"We have the same group of friends and since we are so close, we wanted to celebrate this part of our lives together and just enjoy doing life together," Haley and Emily told Us.
"It's been so fun to be able to share these once in a lifetime experiences as best friends and sisters."
No The Bachelor alums, however, attended the twins' bachelorette party.
"We did invite Lauren Lane and Amanda Stanton to our bachelorette weekend but they unfortunately could not make it which we totally understood," Emily and Haley told the magazine. "Luckily they will both be attending our weddings!"
Emily and Haley dressed in bedazzled cowboy hats and matching western-inspired crop tops, skirts and knee-high sparkly boots while they gifted their bridesmaids custom purses and rhinestone-fringe bandanas for Friday night's festivities.
On Friday night, the crew ate dinner at Carversteak and then received a surprise and "exciting" meet and greet with country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan before they watched him perform a concert.
"Then we had an after party at Dawg House where we were able to dance a little more before returning back to the room to play some fun games!" the women shared, adding how they partied with crazy balloons and stayed up until 2AM "having fun and chatting."
"And the girls made us a surprise video of all our funniest memories with them so it was definitely sweet and a good laugh!"
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
And then on Saturday, the group enjoyed a "beautiful" and "quiet" spa experience followed by a dinner at FUHU and karaoke at Red Tail. Emily, Haley and their friends capped off the evening by getting a table and bottle service at Zouk nightclub, where DJ snake performed.
Haley and Emily said their grooms-to-be -- pro hockey players Oula Palve and William Karlsson, respectively -- were "so supportive" of the wild weekend and "encouraged" them to let loose and enjoy the moment.
The twins told Us of their upcoming weddings, "We CANNOT WAIT! Time is flying by and we can't believe the big days are less than 6 months away."
"This celebration has made it feel so real it's kind of the first bridal thing we've done besides asking the girls to be our bridesmaids," they explained. "So it all kind of sunk in when we got to the hotel suite, seeing all of our friends together to celebrate our bachelorette, that we will be married women soon!"
Haley revealed in May 2021 that Finnish hockey player Oula proposed marriage to her and they got engaged a few months earlier than she had anticipated.
Along with two photos from her engagement, Haley wrote, "Ikuisesti. 5-13-21 -- I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS! @oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling...probably not!"
Oula, who popped the question at the pair's previously-selected wedding venue, shared the same cute photos -- one of which shows him down on bended knee -- on his own Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She's going to be a PALVE! You are an extraordinary girl, and I'm so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Oula captioned his Sunday post. "Hitting theaters in the summer of 2022!"
"I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams," Emily captioned an Instagram photo of her Swedish fiance kissing her on the forehead.
"This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020."
Emily called the proposal "perfect," and added, "William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm at my worst and when I'm at my best. I don't know how I got so lucky. I can't wait to do life with you forever."
William plays hockey for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. He and Emily celebrated their four-year dating anniversary on November 25, 2021.
Emily and Haley, who co-host "The Twinning at Life" podcast, found fame when they both competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
While Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, according to Us, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and Lauren starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.