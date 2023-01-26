The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross has suggested being one of his early frontrunners didn't matter much as he kept changing what he wanted in his future wife throughout filming.

While several bachelorettes clearly piqued Zach's interest on Night 1 of The Bachelor's 27th season, that doesn't mean he ended up with one of them.

Zach shared with People that what he thought he wanted in a wife changed "almost daily" while he filmed the show.

"That was actually advice that [Season 17 The Bachelor star] Sean Lowe gave me was, you might have this one idea of who you're going to end up with or this is how things should go and [you] quickly learn that that's not the way that life goes necessarily,"Zach said.

"This season is a true testament to that," confirmed the 26-year-old technology salesman from California who currently lives in Austin, TX.

On The Bachelor premiere that aired Monday night, Sean paid Zach a visit at The Bachelor mansion before Zach was introduced to his 30 bachelorettes on Night 1.

Sean revealed to Zach how he wouldn't have picked his current wife, Catherine Giudici, from the beginning of his journey on the The Bachelor.

Sean, who has been married for 10 years and has three children with Catherine, explained that Catherine wasn't his "type" from the start but he kept thinking about her and slowly fell in love with her.

"Maybe the girl out there for you isn't necessarily your 'type,'" Sean told Zach, essentially warning the new Bachelor against focusing on just an initial spark or pursuing instant chemistry.

"If you're going to have a long, healthy marriage, I think you need to marry your best friend."

Zach therefore told People that he went into the show wanting to find his best friend.
"[I wanted] to find my future, and you can't force that," Zach said.

"If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. If it's not, it's not. If you let your heart figure it out, the right thing will happen. I truly believe that."

Zach said he believes in having one "true love," although there can be stages of love and feelings for multiple women leading up to that point.

The women who appeared to stand out in Zach's mind on Night 1 included Greer Blitzer, who received the First Impression Rose.

Zach said he chose Greer for the honor because he felt at ease during their conversation at the cocktail party, and Brianna Thorbourne was also safe on Night 1 because she had been awarded "America's First Impression Rose" on The Bachelorette's Season 19 After the Final Rose special.

Zach made out with more than five bachelorettes on the first night of filming -- including Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, Christina Mandrell, and Charity Lawson.

Zach narrowed down his pool of bachelorettes to only 20 women by the end of his first night in the mansion.

After sending Madison "Madi" Johnson home during the cocktail party because he "wasn't feeling" their first kiss, he proceeded to deny roses to nine other women at the Rose Ceremony.

Zach actually thought Rachel Recchia was going to be his wife after they met and dated on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season last year.

Zach had pictured the flight instructor as "the future Mrs. Shallcross," and he gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her.

But Zach found Rachel to be "inauthentic" in the Fantasy Suite and totally unlike herself.

Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he decided to leave the show at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony.

Zach could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person" based on her behavior in the Fantasy Suite, and so he essentially beat her to the punch.

