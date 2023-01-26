Zach shared withPeople that what he thought he wanted in a wife changed "almost daily" while he filmed the show.
"That was actually advice that [Season 17 The Bachelor star] Sean Lowe gave me was, you might have this one idea of who you're going to end up with or this is how things should go and [you] quickly learn that that's not the way that life goes necessarily,"Zach said.
"This season is a true testament to that," confirmed the 26-year-old technology salesman from California who currently lives in Austin, TX.
On The Bachelor premiere that aired Monday night, Sean paid Zach a visit at The Bachelor mansion before Zach was introduced to his 30 bachelorettes on Night 1.
Sean, who has been married for 10 years and has three children with Catherine, explained that Catherine wasn't his "type" from the start but he kept thinking about her and slowly fell in love with her.
"Maybe the girl out there for you isn't necessarily your 'type,'" Sean told Zach, essentially warning the new Bachelor against focusing on just an initial spark or pursuing instant chemistry.
"If you're going to have a long, healthy marriage, I think you need to marry your best friend."
Zach therefore told People that he went into the show wanting to find his best friend.
"[I wanted] to find my future, and you can't force that," Zach said.
"If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. If it's not, it's not. If you let your heart figure it out, the right thing will happen. I truly believe that."
Zach said he believes in having one "true love," although there can be stages of love and feelings for multiple women leading up to that point.
The women who appeared to stand out in Zach's mind on Night 1 included Greer Blitzer, who received the First Impression Rose.
Zach said he chose Greer for the honor because he felt at ease during their conversation at the cocktail party, and Brianna Thorbourne was also safe on Night 1 because she had been awarded "America's First Impression Rose" on The Bachelorette's Season 19 After the Final Rose special.