By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/23/2022



has unveiled the bachelorettes who may compete for Zach Shallcross , the star of Season 27.ABC has announced 32 women who "may" have a chance to meet and date Zach, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, on 's 27th season, which begins filming next week and is set to premiere Monday, January 23, 2023 -- about three weeks later than has historically begun airing on the network."We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of ! Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose," 's official Facebook account captioned a slideshow of the 32 ladies on Friday.The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a few of the women may not actually appear on Zach's season of , however, given the typical or ette season usually only begins with 25 or 30 contestants.Zach's initial cast of women range in age from 23 to 30 years old.ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the women on Facebook, and the photos display a variety of backgrounds indicating the photos were likely just submitted by the women themselves.The network went about its casting announcement in a similar way to how Clayton Echard 's season had been handled last year.After an initial cast was announced in late September 2021, Clayton's official lineup of bachelorettes was confirmed in December.ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing each and ette season's possible cast in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each suitor's background before filming actually commences.Beginning in 2020 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams ' season of ette, they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that must occur before production officially starts.Zach was announced as star for 2023 on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia 's ette: After the Final Rose event, which aired Tuesday night on ABC."This is incredible. I'm obviously really nervous, but honestly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, awesome, incredible opportunity," Zach gushed to ette host Jesse Palmer."I'm grateful... It feels surreal, but I'll be ready. I am ready."Zach was already introduced to five women on After the Final Rose: Brooklyn Willie, Brianna Thorbourne, Bailey Brown, Cat Wong, and Christina Mandrell.America voted for Brianna to receive Zach's First Impression Rose.Zach fell hard and fast for Rachel on ette 19. He pictured her as "the future Mrs. Shallcross" and gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her.But Zach accused Rachel of doing "180" and being "inauthentic," totally unlike herself, in the Fantasy Suite.Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he self-eliminated at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony. He could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person" and essentially beat her to the punch.Zach ultimately apologized to Rachel for questioning her character, but Rachel insisted no apology was necessary and he had every right to feel that way.Below is a listing of the 32 women possibly appearing on 's 27th season starring Zach -- however click on thelink below to also see photos of all the bachelorettes!- Alyssa Jacobs, a 26-year-old from Smyrna, GA- Anastasia Keramidas, a 30-year-old from Baltimore, MD- Ariele Frenkel, a 28-year-old from New York, NY- Bailey Brown, a 27-year-old from Nashville, TN- Brianna Thorbourne, a 24-year-old from Jersey City, NJ- Brooklyn Willie, a 25-year-old from Mineola, TX- Cara Ammon, a 27-year-old from New York, NY- Cat Wong, a 26-year-old from New York, NY- Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old from Columbus, GA- Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old from Winter Hendersonville, TN- Davia Bunch, a 25-year-old from Mt. Pleasant, SC- Gabriella Elnicki, a 25-year-old from Houston, TX- Genevie Blitzer, a 26-year-old from Baltimore, MD- Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old from New York, NY- Holland Parsons, a 24-year-old from Boca Raton, FL- Jessica Girod, a 23-year-old from Winter Springs, FL- Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, a 27-year-old from San Antonio, TX- Katherine "Kat" Izzo, a 26-year-old from Tampa, FL- Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Hollywood, CA- Kylee Russell, a 24-year-old from Charlotte, NC- Lekha Ravi, a 29-year-old from Miami, FL- Madison "Madi" Johnson, a 26-year-old from Dilworth, MN- Mercedes Northup, a 24-year-old from Nashville, TN- Olivia Lewis, a 24-year-old from Churchville, NY- Olivia Miller, a 25-year-old from Cincinnati, OH- Rebecca, a 25-year-old from Burbank, CA- Sloan Clay, a 24-year-old from Santa Monica, CA- Sonia Sharma, a 28-year-old from New York, NY- Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old from Baton Rouge, LA- Vanessa Esparsen, a 26-year-old from Scottsdale, AZ- Victoria Jameson, a 30-year-old from Fort Worth, TX- Viktoria, a 28-year-old from New York, NY

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.