ABC has announced 32 women who "may" have a chance to meet and date Zach, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, on The Bachelor's 27th season, which begins filming next week and is set to premiere Monday, January 23, 2023 -- about three weeks later than The Bachelor has historically begun airing on the network.
"We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor! Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose," The Bachelor's official Facebook account captioned a slideshow of the 32 ladies on Friday.
The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a few of the women may not actually appear on Zach's season of The Bachelor, however, given the typical The Bachelor or The Bachelorette season usually only begins with 25 or 30 contestants.
Zach's initial cast of women range in age from 23 to 30 years old.
ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the women on Facebook, and the photos display a variety of backgrounds indicating the photos were likely just submitted by the women themselves.
After an initial cast was announced in late September 2021, Clayton's official lineup of bachelorettes was confirmed in December.
ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing each The Bachelor and The Bachelorette season's possible cast in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each suitor's background before filming actually commences.
Beginning in 2020 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that must occur before production officially starts.