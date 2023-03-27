When Zach filmed the first episode of his season, he told the cameras that he felt like his wife was among the 30 bachelorettes who had taken time out of their lives to meet and get to know him.
Zach confirmed that his mindset never changed as The Bachelor continued production.
"To be honest, there was not one moment throughout the entire filming where I wasn't confident that she's in this room," Zach shared.
"The love was so strong, and you couldn't even ignore it, like, at all."
The 26-year-old technology salesman from California, who currently resides in Austin, TX, continued, "And that was something that made me feel better, [the feeling of], 'Yes, this is actually working. It's not just a TV show.'"
"I felt during the whole thing, 'I think this is going to work,'" he added.
Zach told the magazine that he believes there is "one true love" for every person, whom "your heart just yearns for," suggesting that he's found his true love.
"[It's] the one you think of when you go to bed. The one you think of when you wake up," Zach said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"You only have one love, but there are varying degrees of love to get to that point. And your heart knows what it wants. It can get pulled into different directions and that's something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love."
Zach told Us in February that "everything happened for a reason," including his mistakes, controversial decisions, and emotional eliminations.
In recent previews for The Bachelor's final episode, Zach says he's "in love," and Kaity gushes, "I have never felt this way in my entire life."
But Zach is apparently "so torn" between Gabi and Kaity.
"How do I make a decision when my heart is being pulled in separate directions? Real feelings are at stake and everything can change in a day -- in a night," Zach notes.
Gabi, meanwhile, is filled with self-doubt and cries about not feeling like she's "enough."
"Somebody at the end of this is going to get hurt," Zach laments. "I've caused pain and I've made mistakes. But standing here with the ring, I just hope it's all worth it."
The Bachelor 27 viewers just watched Zach eliminate Ariel Frenkel after his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates, which didn't go as Zach had planned.
Zach had set a no-sex rule for himself in the Fantasy Suites, but he ended up sleeping with Gabi.
Zach had told Gabi that he was "falling in love" with her, which excited her, but she also felt "blindsided."
Gabi accused Zach of breaking her trust when he chose to reveal their intimate sex secret with his other finalist, Kaity, who didn't even want to hear about Zach's relationships with the other women.
While both Kaity and Gabi accepted a rose from Zach, they were both left feeling unsettled and uncertain about the future. The women said they needed to ask questions and have more validation from Zach before feeling ready for an engagement.
Zach recently called the ending of his season "overwhelming," and he told People of The Bachelor outcome, "It couldn't be perfect to get to where it's at in the end -- and it may or may not have made it better or stronger at the end. But I do feel confident. Very confident, yes, absolutely. I've got a big grin on my face."