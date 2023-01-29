The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross has revealed if he ever doubted his final pick and winner of Season 27.

The Bachelor just premiered its new season on Monday night, and Zach already narrowed down his original 30 bachelorettes to only 20 women.

While Zach's The Bachelor journey has just begun for viewers, he already finished filming and could possibly be engaged.

When asked if he ever doubted that he found The One or his person, Zach shared, "To be honest, there was not one moment throughout the entire filming where I wasn't confident that she's in this room," Us Weekly reported.

"The love was so strong, and you couldn't even ignore it, like, at all," explained the 26-year-old technology salesman from California who currently resides in Austin, TX.

"And that was something that made me feel better, [the feeling of], 'Yes, this is actually working. It's not just a TV show.' And then now, it's like, 'Oh sh-t, I'm going home alone.' I felt during the whole thing, 'I think this is going to work.'"

After the limo entrances on Night 1 of filming, The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer asked Zach if he thought his wife was in the group of bachelorettes.

"My gut instinct is actually telling me that I might have," Zach replied. "It's getting really real. It's so awesome!"

And then right before the first Rose Ceremony of the season commenced, Zach told Jesse that he felt very optimistic his future could be with one of the 30 women.

Zach gushed about how he felt "incredible connections" in just a few hours.

And Zach confirmed to Us that the thought of his wife being on the show never changed during production.
Zach has revealed in the press how he found love on the show and is "very happy" in life right now. Many fans are therefore guessing that The Bachelor will end in a marriage proposal this season.

Zach recently told Variety that "a lot happens" on his "emotional roller-coaster" of a season -- but it's all a "beautiful part of how everything works out."

And he also told Deadline that he "wouldn't trade" his experience on the show for anything, even though he went through "ups and downs" to get to the finish line.

Zach previously found love with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season last year, but it was quickly ripped away from him.

Zach emotionally self-eliminated on The Bachelorette following his overnight Fantasy Suite date with one of the season's two stars, Rachel.

While Zach had pictured the flight instructor as "the future Mrs. Shallcross" and gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her, Zach found her to be "inauthentic" in the Fantasy Suite and totally unlike herself.

Rachel allegedly questioned whether Zach was ready for an engagement due to his age, and he could sense something was off between them.

Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he decided to leave the show at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony.

Zach could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person" based on her behavior in the Fantasy Suite, and so he essentially beat her to the punch.

Zach ultimately apologized to Rachel on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose for questioning her character, but Rachel insisted no apology was necessary and he had every right to feel that her attitude towards him had changed behind closed doors.

Rachel ended up selecting Tino Franco at the end of her season, but he cheated on her shortly afterward. Rachel therefore broke off the engagement before her finale aired and she is currently single.

