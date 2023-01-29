While Zach's The Bachelor journey has just begun for viewers, he already finished filming and could possibly be engaged.
When asked if he ever doubted that he found The One or his person, Zach shared, "To be honest, there was not one moment throughout the entire filming where I wasn't confident that she's in this room," Us Weeklyreported.
"The love was so strong, and you couldn't even ignore it, like, at all," explained the 26-year-old technology salesman from California who currently resides in Austin, TX.
"And that was something that made me feel better, [the feeling of], 'Yes, this is actually working. It's not just a TV show.' And then now, it's like, 'Oh sh-t, I'm going home alone.' I felt during the whole thing, 'I think this is going to work.'"
After the limo entrances on Night 1 of filming, The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer asked Zach if he thought his wife was in the group of bachelorettes.
"My gut instinct is actually telling me that I might have," Zach replied. "It's getting really real. It's so awesome!"
And then right before the first Rose Ceremony of the season commenced, Zach told Jesse that he felt very optimistic his future could be with one of the 30 women.
Zach gushed about how he felt "incredible connections" in just a few hours.
While Zach had pictured the flight instructor as "the future Mrs. Shallcross" and gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her, Zach found her to be "inauthentic" in the Fantasy Suite and totally unlike herself.
Rachel allegedly questioned whether Zach was ready for an engagement due to his age, and he could sense something was off between them.
Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he decided to leave the show at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony.
Zach could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person" based on her behavior in the Fantasy Suite, and so he essentially beat her to the punch.
Zach ultimately apologized to Rachel on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose for questioning her character, but Rachel insisted no apology was necessary and he had every right to feel that her attitude towards him had changed behind closed doors.
Rachel ended up selecting Tino Franco at the end of her season, but he cheated on her shortly afterward. Rachel therefore broke off the engagement before her finale aired and she is currently single.