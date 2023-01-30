Jesse also insisted Zach was intentional, authentic, expressive and emotional, which made him a real catch in the eyes of his bachelorettes.
"If fans just want the unnecessary drama, then yeah, I'm probably not your guy," Zach explained on the podcast.
"But if you want someone that takes it serious and [does] everything with intention and honesty, then it really brings it back to the core of the show, of love."
Zach said he truly wanted this process to work for him.
"I know in Bachelor Nation, there have not been a lot of successful relationships, and that was my fear," Zach said. "I was like, 'I'm not going to do it unless it's taken seriously.' And that's what fans can expect."
"Your heart knows what it wants," Zach told Us Weekly. "It can get pulled into different directions and that's something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love."
The 26-year-old technology salesman from California who currently resides in Austin, TX, added, "There is only one real love, the one that you want to spend your life with. You can have feelings of love for multiple people, but to me, there can only be that one true love at the end."
Zach decided to give Greer Blitzer his First Impression Rose because he felt at ease during their conversation, and Brianna Thorbourne was also safe because she had been awarded "America's First Impression Rose" on The Bachelorette's Season 19 After the Final Rose special in September 2022.
While Zach began Night 1 with 30 bachelorettes, he only had 20 left by the end of the first Rose Ceremony.
"All I can say is I'm very happy and I think fans are gonna be really surprised at the love journey," Zach told Us.
Zach found love with Rachel on The Bachelorette last year, but it was quickly ripped away from him.
Zach emotionally self-eliminated on The Bachelorette following his overnight Fantasy Suite date with one of the season's two stars, Rachel.
While Zach had pictured the flight instructor as "the future Mrs. Shallcross" and gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her, Zach found her to be "inauthentic" in the Fantasy Suite and totally unlike herself.
Rachel allegedly questioned whether Zach was ready for an engagement due to his age, and he could sense something was off between them.
Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he decided to leave the show at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony.
Zach could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person" based on her behavior in the Fantasy Suite, and so he essentially beat her to the punch.
Zach ultimately apologized to Rachel on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose for questioning her character, but Rachel insisted no apology was necessary and he had every right to feel that her attitude towards him had changed behind closed doors.
Rachel ended up selecting Tino Franco at the end of her season, but he cheated on her shortly afterward. Rachel therefore broke off the engagement before her finale aired and she is currently single and dating again.