"Still missing two of the kids but overall a successful first dinner night!" Kelley, 28, captioned a family photo with Peter on July 9 on Instagram.
Peter, also 28, commented on the photo, "The hometown that should've been," with a red heart emoji.
In addition to Peter, the photo featured Kelley's parents and brothers Jim Flanagan, Tom Flanagan and Michael Flanagan, according to Us Weekly.
Kelley's sister Pamela and other brother John were reportedly unable to participate in the family gathering.
"Can't wait to meet your beautiful family!" Peter's mother Barbara commented along with five red heart emojis.
Pamela commented under Barbara's post, "Barb we are totally going to be besties," to which Barbara replied, "Absolutely!!!! I have not met you yet but I already love you!!!"
Peter and Kelley also celebrated the Fourth of July together with some fun in the sun and time by the pool.
Peter sent Kelley packing in fifth place on The Bachelor's 24th season, which aired earlier this year, right before his Final 4 bachelorettes' hometown dates. Peter therefore missed out on meeting Kelley's loved ones at the time.
But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met at a Malibu hotel when Peter was attending a wedding before The Bachelor started filming in 2019).
But Kelley is apparently still a little sensitive given she's faced criticism for technically not being Peter's first choice out of his lineup of Season 24 bachelorettes.
During the June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Harrison interviewed Madison and Hannah Ann together via videochat and asked questions including, "Has Peter become a man?"
Harrison also asked the girls, "If Peter comes crawling back, would either of you take him back?"
Kelley seemingly slammed the segment on Instagram after the three-hour special aired when she wrote on Instagram Stories, according to Us, "Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?"
"The past is the past," the outspoken attorney reportedly added, "let's let everyone move on in peace."
During The Bachelor's live finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.