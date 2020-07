By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/13/2020



star Peter Weber has finally had the "hometown date" he and girlfriend Kelley Flanagan never got to have on the ABC reality show.Peter has visited Kelley's family in Illinois, about two months into their romantic post- relationship."Still missing two of the kids but overall a successful first dinner night!" Kelley, 28, captioned a family photo with Peter on July 9 on Instagram.Peter, also 28, commented on the photo, "The hometown that should've been," with a red heart emoji.In addition to Peter, the photo featured Kelley's parents and brothers Jim Flanagan, Tom Flanagan and Michael Flanagan, according to Us Weekly.Kelley's sister Pamela and other brother John were reportedly unable to participate in the family gathering."Can't wait to meet your beautiful family!" Peter's mother Barbara commented along with five red heart emojis.Pamela commented under Barbara's post, "Barb we are totally going to be besties," to which Barbara replied, "Absolutely!!!! I have not met you yet but I already love you!!!"Peter and Kelley also celebrated the Fourth of July together with some fun in the sun and time by the pool.Peter sent Kelley packing in fifth place on 's 24th season, which aired earlier this year, right before his Final 4 bachelorettes' hometown dates. Peter therefore missed out on meeting Kelley's loved ones at the time.Peter, however, couldn't make it work with either of his Final 2 bachelorettes, Madison Prewett and former fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss , and so after a couple of chance-encounters with Kelley, the pair reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in her hometown of Chicago, IL.But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met at a Malibu hotel when Peter was attending a wedding before started filming in 2019).Peter and Kelley's relationship is still going strong since they confirmed rumors they're dating with a TikTok video of them singing Akon's "Don't Matter" on May 1 and then went Instagram official on May 2 when Peter posted a sweet photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.On the June 8 episode of : The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Peter and Kelley checked in with host Chris Harrison and gushed about how their relationship is going great."Post-show, honestly, I'm doing really good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future," Peter said."I know, it's crazy, but I am very, very happy with this one."The couple also revealed they have plans to move to New York City together once coronavirus concerns subside.But Kelley is apparently still a little sensitive given she's faced criticism for technically not being Peter's first choice out of his lineup of Season 24 bachelorettes.During the June 15 episode of : The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Harrison interviewed Madison and Hannah Ann together via videochat and asked questions including, "Has Peter become a man?"Harrison also asked the girls, "If Peter comes crawling back, would either of you take him back?"Kelley seemingly slammed the segment on Instagram after the three-hour special aired when she wrote on Instagram Stories, according to Us, "Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?""The past is the past," the outspoken attorney reportedly added, "let's let everyone move on in peace."During 's live finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.'s upcoming 25th season will star Matt James and is expected to premiere in January 2021.Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group