"All right, it is officially moving day," Peter, 29, exclaimed in the video while wearing a casual gray sweatshirt and black hat.
Peter, who had a massive amount of boxes stacked behind him, continued, "I've got all this stuff packed up here, ready to go. New York, we comin'!"
Peter also thanked the moving company helping him out and added that he's "SOOO EXCITED" about the journey ahead of him.
Peter initially planned to move to New York City with Kelley, a Chicago-based attorney, before the Season 24 The Bachelor star announced the couple's surprising breakup on December 31.
While Peter is headed to the Big Apple for a fresh start, it appears Kelley is going to remain in Chicago, where she's lived ever since her relationship with Peter began.
However, Kelley may not be in Chicago for very long.
"I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!" Kelley wrote on Instagram earlier this month.
Peter revealed on his Instagram Stories in late December that he and Kelley planned to move to New York City together some time this month. (The pair first teased their plans to move to New York City in June 2020).
Peter recently shared with Entertainment Tonight his relationship with Kelley didn't work out because they "operate on two different frequencies" and learned they are "just two different people" after eight months of dating.
When Peter announced his breakup with Kelley on New Year's Eve, he admitted, "Love is a funny thing."
"It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways," Peter wrote on Instagram at the time.
"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."
"These moments in life always hurt," he added, "but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
And Kelley posted about her split from Peter four days later on her own Instagram account, when she hinted that moving to New York is no longer in her immediate future.
"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing... It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," Kelley wrote.
"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."
She concluded, "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."
Kelley competed on Peter's The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2020, and finished in fifth place. Peter eliminated her right before his Final 4 bachelorettes enjoyed hometown dates.
During The Bachelor's Season 24 finale on March 10, 2020, Kelley -- who was sitting in the audience for the live special -- watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss and then reconcile with his supposed true love and runner-up, Madison Prewett.
Peter and Madison officially split just two days later on March 12, and then after a couple of chance-encounters with Kelley, the pair reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in Chicago in late March 2020.
But it didn't take long for romance to develop between Peter and Kelley since they had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with.
(Peter and Kelley randomly met in the lobby of a Malibu hotel when they were attending different events before The Bachelor started filming in late 2019.)
Following weeks of dating rumors, Peter and Kelley went Instagram official on May 2 when "Pilot Pete" posted a photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a plane.