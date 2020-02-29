Before Peter and his Final 3 bachelorettes flew to Gold Coast, Australia for overnight Fantasy Suite dates, Madison pulled Peter aside in Los Angeles, CA, and revealed, "Next week, if you were to sleep with somebody else, it would be really hard for me to move forward in this."
Madison added, "In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum or tell you what you can or can't do at all, and I hope you know that and I hope you know my heart, but for me, actions speak louder than words."
The conversation left Peter struggling with how to proceed in his other two relationships with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller, both of whom he was also falling in love with.
"I would've loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of Fantasy Suites," Peter toldPeople at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All taping.
"But I also don't fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what's ever on your heart."
When Peter asked for a straight "yes" or "no" answer from Madison before Fantasy Suites on whether she'd actually quit The Bachelor if he chose to have sex with another woman, she provided vague answers such as, "I don't know," and, "It's going to be really hard for me if that's the case."
Peter, however, was apparently still happy she spoke up.
"[I told the women], 'Do not hold anything back, and if it's on your heart, I need to know that,' and that's all that [Madison] did," Peter recalled.
"People try to say it's an ultimatum. It wasn't. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me."
"I feel really, really hurt and really let down," Madison vented in a confessional, as Peter cried at the dinner table alone.
"He knew coming into this week, because I had made it clear, that there was a chance that he could lose me if he made certain decisions and he made them anyways. I'm so frustrated with him, I'm so mad at him."
Once they reunited outside, Peter embraced Madison and begged, "Don't walk away. Don't. I know I'm not perfect, not even close. If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away. Please don't."
"I know that I hurt you and I'm sorry for that," he added, "but please don't walk away from this. What do you need to do?"
"I don't know," Madison replied, before walking away from Peter and ending her Fantasy Suite date early.