During the live portion of the finale on March 10, Peter and Madison seemingly agreed to give their relationship another shot and were giddy about what their future might hold -- but the pair announced their decision to split just two days later on March 12 via Instagram.
However, Peter and his current girlfriend, The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan, conducted a joint interview withEntertainment Tonight on Tuesday in which Peter claimed he and Madison never really got back together to begin with.
"To be straight up, we didn't even get in a relationship again," Peter, 28, told ET.
"I know they say, 'Oh it's 24 or 48 hours. That was the shortest relationship ever!' We never committed to a relationship."
Peter continued, "We were just going to talk things through. That's what occurred in the next couple of days, and we went our own separate ways. I know I don't look back, she doesn't look back -- but I think some people think that we got back together. And we were never back together."
"I think it was an awkward, weird situation that we were all going through," Peter told ET about Madison's claims.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Yeah, we all signed up for it, so we had to live through it, but I have truly no ill will towards anyone. I want the best for them, of course, and the same thing goes with Hannah Ann, 100 percent."
For her part, Kelley said she was "really close" with both Madison and Hannah Ann while filming The Bachelor's 24th season. (Kelley finished the season in fifth place, when Peter eliminated her right before the women's round of hometown dates).
"Coming off the show, it's funny because the girls you are really close with on the show aren't necessarily the girls you're extremely close with off the show," Kelley shared.
"I have no ill will towards Madison. I think she's a great girl. It's just this whole, the whole situation is like, awkward and that sucks."
Kelley said she and Hannah Ann were actually "texting the other day" and are "totally fine."
ET therefore asked Peter and Kelley if they gave Hannah Ann or Madison a heads-up they were dating, at least before going public with their romance.
"I was in communication with Hannah Ann because her and I were texting, and I gave her a call and told her exactly what happened," Kelley explained.
"[Hannah Ann] said, 'That's fine, thank you so much for calling me. I really respect you and our friendship -- the fact that you're willing to call me and tell me this.' Her and I were fine."
Peter admitted the person he was during The Bachelor -- "confused" and overwhelmed -- was totally different from the person he is now. Peter, in fact, said he's done "a complete 180" since filming the show.
Peter also confessed that if he could go back and do the show all over again, he'd navigate things "so differently," especially if Kelley was still one of his bachelorettes.
"I am truly in such a good place and am so confident in this relationship. I am just so extremely thankful for [Kelley]," Peter gushed.
"I remember how I was feeling that night [of the finale] and it was tough for so many of us. I never would've imagined having this happiness just a couple months later with Kelley."
"People will say, 'Oh Kelley wasn't your first choice,' and I know for Kell it's been tough to see," Peter said.
"Listen, at the end of the day, it's a reality TV dating show, it's not real life -- normal life. So, I've done a good job of reassuring each other and explaining why I did things the way I did and own up to my fault and be a better person moving forward."
Peter acknowledged of his mistakes on The Bachelor, "Everything I put Kelley through... I'm still working to make it up to her for not picking her, and I'm never going to stop."