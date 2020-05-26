Peter, who starred on The Bachelor's 24th season earlier this year, took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo in which he and Kelley were nearly kissing and a beam of light shined in between their faces.
Peter just opened up about his "unorthodox" romance with Kelley last week in a Cameo video he had recorded for a The Bachelor fan's birthday, according toPeople.
"I think the nature of the show, it definitely works and I've said that since day one -- I still believe it works," Peter reportedly said in the clip, adding that rekindling their flame wasn't the most organic situation.
"But that's okay because each relationship is different. Obviously we'll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it's a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what's yours is yours and it will always come back to you no matter what."
Peter and Kelley's relationship is clearly still going strong since they confirmed rumors they're dating with a TikTok video of them singing Akon's "Don't Matter" on May 1 and then went Instagram official on May 2 when Peter posted a sweet photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.
On Tuesday, May 12, Kelley posted two photos on Instagram in which she and Peter were both dressed in camouflage in the middle of the woods.
One photo showed Peter carrying Kelley in his arms, while the second picture featured Kelley sitting on Peter's shoulders.
"I know I'm a handful.. good thing you have two hands," Kelley captioned the images.
Peter and Kelley, the pilot's fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor, began self-quarantining with each other about months ago in Kelley's hometown of Chicago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Peter denied onThe Viall Files podcast in early April he and Kelley were dating; however, he expressed at the time their relationship status could change and he could definitely envision being Kelley's partner in the future.
"I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened... I think the world of her," Peter told Nick Viall.
Barbara apparently viewed Kelley as her top The Bachelor pick all season long.
Shortly after the finale aired, Kelley recalled to Us Weekly, "[Barbara] waved to me in the stands [at the finale] and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, 'Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!'"
"So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely... She was like, 'You were my favorite since Day 1! I love you! You're beautiful!'" Kelley said.
Peter and Kelley first met when they bumped into each other in a Malibu hotel last year before filming began.
Because they supposedly had instant chemistry, Kelley decided to compete for his heart on The Bachelor, which began filming in September 2019.
Peter told Nick on his podcast last month that he continued to run into Kelley after the show taped in a series of chance-meetings, including at the Super Bowl and one night when he was hanging out with Dylan Barbour, Devin Harris and Kristian Haggerty.
"[My] jaw drops. I was like, "This is insane! What are the odds of this?!' Peter shared on The Viall Files at the time.
"So we chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."
Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast on the April 21 episode neither Peter or Kelley -- her supposed best friend on The Bachelor's 24th season -- warned her they'd be spending time together.
Madison said she was "definitely hurt and thrown off" by Peter and Kelley's reunion in Chicago, especially since Peter had allegedly begged for them to get back together just two days before he was spotted in Kelley's hometown in late March.
(Peter claimed there's more to Madison's story that she left out).