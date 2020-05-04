After Peter uploaded a TikTok video on Friday singing Akon's "Nobody Wanna See Us Together" with Kelley, the pilot posted an Instagram photo of the pair embracing in the cockpit of a small place on Saturday, May 2.
"You caught me. Let the adventure begin," Peter captioned the picture, which appears to be from his first one-on-one date with Kelley on The Bachelor's 24th season.
Kelley replied with a heart emoji, and Peter's mother Barbara Weber clearly approves because she wrote, "Love you guys," along with a red heart emoji.
Peter's post confirms what multiple sources had told Us Weekly last week, that he and Kelley are "fully dating." But at the time, neither person reportedly wanted to admit to their relationship in fear of backlash.
More support and encouragement poured into the comments section of Peter's post from Bachelor Nation, even though Peter had unsuccessfully tried to make it work with both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett from his season before reuniting with Kelley, whom the Bachelor sent packing before hometown dates.
"We will have to celebrate with champagne!" wrote Kelsey Weier, who finished in fourth place on Peter's season.
"Instagram official BIG STEP!! So happy for you two!!" added Mykenna Dorn, who also competed for Peter's heart on The Bachelor.
Peter denied onThe Viall Files podcast in early April he and Kelley were dating; however, he expressed at the time their relationship status could change and he could definitely envision being Kelley's partner in the future.
"I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened... I think the world of her," Peter told Nick Viall.
Barbara apparently viewed Kelley as her favorite The Bachelor bachelorette all season long, so it's no surprise she's thrilled Peter and the attorney are now officially an item.
Shortly after the finale aired, Kelley recalled to Us Weekly, "[Barbara] waved to me in the stands [at the finale] and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, 'Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!'"
"So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely... She was like, 'You were my favorite since Day 1! I love you! You're beautiful!'" Kelley said.
Barbara later commented on one of Kelley's Instagram photos from the show, "We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day," and Peter's mother also called the brunette beauty "elegant, classy, intelligent, [and] stylish" on social media.
Peter and Kelley first met when they bumped into each other in a Malibu hotel last year before filming began. Because they supposedly had instant chemistry, Kelley decided to compete for his heart on The Bachelor, which began filming in September 2019.
Peter told Nick on his podcast last month that he continued to run into Kelley after the show taped in a series of chance-meetings, including at the Super Bowl and one night when he was hanging out with Dylan Barbour, Devin Harris and Kristian.
"[My] jaw drops. I was like, "This is insane! What are the odds of this?!' Peter shared on The Viall Files at the time.
"So we chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."
Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast on the April 21 episode neither Peter or Kelley -- her supposed best friend on The Bachelor's 24th season -- warned her they'd be spending time together.
Madison said she was "definitely hurt and thrown off" by Peter and Kelley's reunion in Chicago, especially since Peter had allegedly begged for them to get back together just two days before he was spotted in Kelley's hometown in late March.
Although production on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley has yet to begin, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is currently airing Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.