After Matt announced he had broken up with Rachael onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose amid her racism controversy, Matt was apparently subjected to harassment, verbal attacks and hate from people.
"I am taken aback by what I've seen tonight. If you think that attacking a person I care about with racist insults is what I would ever want, you haven't been listening," Rachael wrote in a Wednesday post on her Instagram Stories.
"Some of the things I've seen being said to and about Matt are repulsive."
Rachael herself even turned off comments on her latest Instagram post so people couldn't slam her or her ex-boyfriend.
"I respect the decisions that Matt has had to make during this experience," Rachael continued in her stern message to followers.
"If you are directing hate towards him, please stop. Recognize someone's humanity and think about the impact your words have."
On Tuesday, just one day afterThe Bachelor aired its Season 25 finale and After the Final Rose special on ABC, Matt tweeted, "Google Therapist Near me," which led many fans to question and be concerned about Matt's mental health and wellbeing.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
However, Matt's older brother John assured everyone Matt is doing okay during a Friday appearance on the Higher Learning podcast, which is hosted by Season 13 The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan.
"I called him for that very same reason just to see where his head was at," John explained of the tweet, according toUs Weekly. "He's in a good spot. He's good. People don't need to worry about Matt."
John reportedly added of The Bachelor star, "It's kind of like he's going through a detox phase, of all the stuff that he was dealing with ABC and being in the spotlight and doing interviews. He's in a better place."
Matt revealed on After the Final Rose he initially brushed off racism allegations against Rachael as rumors and wanted to support and protect her, but once more evidence emerged of her wrongdoing, he had to "check" himself and how he felt about continuing a relationship with her.
Matt said he ultimately ended his relationship with Rachael not long after she released a public apology on February 11 for her previous racially-ignorant and racially-insensitive actions.
Rachael was accused of bullying a girl in high school for dating a Black man -- which Rachael's mother Kim Kirkconnell insists isn't true -- and recently liking offensive photos on Instagram, such as two friends posing in front of a Confederate flag.
In addition to an image of Rachael dressed in Native-American costume that circulated online, photos also resurfaced of Rachael attending an antebellum-plantation themed "Old South" fraternity party at Georgia College & State University in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rachael admitted on After the Final Rose she had been "living in ignorance" at the time and never stopped to think about what her actions represented, the people she might be hurting, or the trauma her behavior could cause.
Matt claimed Rachael initially didn't understand why her antebellum-party photos were "problematic" for him and their relationship, which led him to the conclusion Rachael simply didn't understand his life or perspective as Black man in America.
Matt therefore said Rachael must do the work to educate herself on her own and it's not his weight to bear or responsibility to help her.
Rachael wrote on Instagram while the special was airing on ABC, "While I never expected this outcome, I respect his decision completely."
Rachael added of her breakup, "Of course I wish circumstances were different, but I still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. I got to fall in love, and I truly believe he was the love of my life. He will always hold a piece of my heart."
Rachael also said she believes "there is a reason for everything" and one of her biggest disappointments was the scandal "overshadowing" the beautiful women and their stories on The Bachelor Season 25.
Matt confessed on After the Final Rose his feelings for Rachael won't go away overnight, but he hasn't confirmed or denied whether the door is open for reconciliation down the road.