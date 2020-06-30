'The Bachelor' star Matt James: My black friends are "honored" I'll represent them and my mom is ready for grandkids!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2020
The Bachelor star Matt James has revealed his black friends say they're "honored" to have him represent them as the first black Bachelor on the franchise, adding that he looks forward to giving his mother grandchildren if he's able to find his future wife.
During Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Matt touched base with franchise host Chris Harrison over videochat and discussed how life has been ever since he was announced as The Bachelor's upcoming Season 25 star earlier this month on Good Morning America.
"Ugh, she wants a basketball team," Matt replied. "I'll have a minivan. That's the max -- as many as we can fit [in one car]."
Harrison asked Matt what the response has been to his casting, and Matt revealed his phone has been ringing "off the hook."
"The most interesting text I got was probably from my third grade teacher. I hadn't heard from her since I missed my book report. So there's people coming from all over the place to share their excitement," Matt said.
Matt said it's especially "been nice" to hear from people of color in regards to his new The Bachelor gig.
"It's been nice, because to be honest with you, I've heard from a lot of my black friends that aren't Bachelor-Nation faithful who are excited about me and honored I'm in the position I'm in and have this opportunity to just represent what it's going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories," Matt gushed.
Harrison later asked Tyler what kind of woman he believes Matt will be looking for on The Bachelor.
"I think what [Matt] is going to look for is someone that kind of resembles his mother," Tyler began, as Matt nodded his head in agreeance.
"His mother is one of the sweetest ladies -- very loving, caring and compassionate -- someone willing to serve others and help out the community, and someone that's ready to get on the ground with Matt and change the world."
Tyler added, "Because that's what Matt is going to do; he's going to change the world. [So he needs] someone to take on that challenge with him."
Harrison pointed out the response to Matt being the next Bachelor has been "phenomenal."
ABC reality chief Robert Mills told Ryan Seacrest during an appearance last week on On Air with Ryan Seacrest that The Bachelor had already seen a "record-setting pace" of 6,500 applicants for Matt's season by that point, which he called "fantastic."
Mills explained Matt's The Bachelor season will probably begin filming even before Clare Crawley's edition of The Bachelorette airs. (A premiere date for Clare's season has yet to be announced, but the show will air this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC).
"It made more sense to announce him [early] and get people applying and ready," Mills said, adding, "Matt's season, we're hoping to start on time, which would be end of September."