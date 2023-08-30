Joey had fallen in love with Charity and was totally devastated upon his elimination, but now he gets a chance to hopefully find his perfect match on The Bachelor.
"I really keep saying it, but it's truthful: I'm looking for my person," Joey said during the August 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"And I know, for me, as I've gotten older, I've realized that there isn't a type; it's more about the personality and the type of person."
Joey said he just "needs someone who's willing to be open to taking on life" with him.
"I want someone adventurous, I want someone that's going to love every day and try to make the most of it," Joey shared.
"So I don't know what that looks like. I'm one of those people that believe I'll know when I see it, but I'm just really excited for the idea that I might actually find that person."
Joey also said he'd love to find a woman who "can command a room" and make someone feel comfortable.
"I want funny, I want fun, and I want people to not take things so serious," Joey shared.
"I'm just looking for someone that mirrors me very well -- but challenges me, too. I could go down a huge list of things I would love in a woman, but at the same time, I know that I will just know."
Joey already got to meet one of his The Bachelor women, a pretty brunette named Leah from Hawaii, during The Bachelorette finale. Joey called Leah "beautiful" and thought she had carried herself with poise and grace on the live broadcast.
Joey, who decided to take a break from his job as a tennis pro in Hawaii after his stint on The Bachelorette, said he's currently living in the Philadelphia area with his sister.
He'll begin filming The Bachelor in Los Angeles later this year and shared how he'd "love to go anywhere in Europe" again, although he's already traveled to Italy and Spain.
"Asia has also been on the top of my list, Tokyo," Joey said. "And Australia has been there for a bit for me, too. I've always wanted to go to Australia since I was a kid!"
Joey told Jesse on The Bachelorette finale that watching Dotun and Charity's connection on The Bachelorette was "enough" for him to find the closure he needed.
"I've got so much love for that dude, and obviously for her, completely, as well," Joey said.
Joey graciously accepted losing Charity's heart to Dotun, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, CA.
"It was just nice to be able to see someone so special be with her, and that, in general, gave me a lot more ability to just separate myself from it, appreciate it for what it was, and truthfully know that, most of all, it opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad," Joey said, referring to his desire to find the true love of his life.