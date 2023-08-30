The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei has revealed his "type" in women and what he's looking for in his future wife.

The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer unveiled Joey as The Bachelor star for the show's upcoming 28th season set to air in early 2024 during The Bachelorette's live Season 20 finale.

ABC's big casting decision during The Bachelorette finale on August 21 was announced after viewers watched Charity Lawson dump Joey in second place and get engaged to her winner, Dotun Olubeko.

Joey had fallen in love with Charity and was totally devastated upon his elimination, but now he gets a chance to hopefully find his perfect match on The Bachelor.

"I really keep saying it, but it's truthful: I'm looking for my person," Joey said during the August 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"And I know, for me, as I've gotten older, I've realized that there isn't a type; it's more about the personality and the type of person."

Joey said he just "needs someone who's willing to be open to taking on life" with him.

"I want someone adventurous, I want someone that's going to love every day and try to make the most of it," Joey shared.

"So I don't know what that looks like. I'm one of those people that believe I'll know when I see it, but I'm just really excited for the idea that I might actually find that person."

Joey also said he'd love to find a woman who "can command a room" and make someone feel comfortable.

"I want funny, I want fun, and I want people to not take things so serious," Joey shared.

"I'm just looking for someone that mirrors me very well -- but challenges me, too. I could go down a huge list of things I would love in a woman, but at the same time, I know that I will just know."
Joey already got to meet one of his The Bachelor women, a pretty brunette named Leah from Hawaii, during The Bachelorette finale. Joey called Leah "beautiful" and thought she had carried herself with poise and grace on the live broadcast.

Joey, who decided to take a break from his job as a tennis pro in Hawaii after his stint on The Bachelorette, said he's currently living in the Philadelphia area with his sister.

He'll begin filming The Bachelor in Los Angeles later this year and shared how he'd "love to go anywhere in Europe" again, although he's already traveled to Italy and Spain.

"Asia has also been on the top of my list, Tokyo," Joey said. "And Australia has been there for a bit for me, too. I've always wanted to go to Australia since I was a kid!"

Joey told Jesse on The Bachelorette finale that watching Dotun and Charity's connection on The Bachelorette was "enough" for him to find the closure he needed.

"I've got so much love for that dude, and obviously for her, completely, as well," Joey said.

Joey graciously accepted losing Charity's heart to Dotun, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, CA.

"It was just nice to be able to see someone so special be with her, and that, in general, gave me a lot more ability to just separate myself from it, appreciate it for what it was, and truthfully know that, most of all, it opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad," Joey said, referring to his desire to find the true love of his life.

Charity eliminated Joey in second place during the final day of filming in Fiji. Charity dumped Joey even though she had admitted she was "in love" with him and could see him as her husband.

Joey sweetly comforted Charity as she cried during their breakup, and while he tried to choke back his own tears, he bawled following his departure.

"I was envisioning our life together. I was getting down on one knee. I thought it was happening. I was certain; I had zero doubt," Joey said in his final words.

"I wanted to leave here with Charity, it's all I wanted. And she gave me every reason to believe it."

Joey said he felt ready to get engaged and it was just taken away from him with the snap of a finger. Joey then asked the universe, "When is it going to happen for me?"

Well, clearly Joey's chance to find love again is going to happen very soon!

Before The Bachelor premieres its new season in early 2024, ABC will air Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise and its new spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, beginning Thursday, September 28 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

