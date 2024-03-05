"I think the biggest thing for me, and this is just a personal thing for me as a person, but I struggled so much more with hurting someone and giving a sense of rejection," Joey said during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
Joey nearly cried toThe Bachelor cameras about how it was awful to send a woman home after she had just been so honest, open and vulnerable with him. Joey lamented about how Jess didn't deserve that and he hated being the guy to crush her spirit and optimism.
Joey also said he "could understand where Lexi was coming from" when she decided to leave the show on her own accord.
"I could understand why that was the thing [for her to do], and we had a very grown-up conversation about it," Joey shared.
"There was a mutual respect that, as much as it hurt and it didn't feel like the right time for that to end, you can leave that [breakup] and feel good about it."
Lexi had quit The Bachelor before the process got really serious because she wants to get married and have children faster than Joey anticipates he'll be ready to settle down.
Lexi may struggle with infertility and conceiving a child because she has endometriosis, an incurable disease of the reproduction system.
Due to the fact Lexi wants to be a mother more than anything but can't wait too long before trying, she ended her relationship with Joey so she can hopefully find a man who will be ready to settle down sooner.
"Sending someone home and knowing they still want something to be there [with you] but you can't quite see it, you feel that emotion more," Joey explained.
"And just because of how I am, I feel for them and I feel for the whole situation in general because it's not that they did anything wrong. It's just about me being honest, and it's the most honest thing I can do -- send them home in the case."
Joey therefore found it difficult to break women's hearts on The Bachelor's 28th season, but he made a strong effort not to lead anybody on. He also chose to be very intentional with his words and not tell a woman he was falling in love with her unless he could see her being at the end.
OnThe Bachelor's latest episode, Joey only told Daisy Kent that he was falling in love with her. When Daisy had expressed how she was falling in love with Joey and could see her future with him, Joey replied, "I feel the same way."
Joey reiterated how dumping a woman he cared about was "hard" and he'll "never feel good" about doing it. Letting a woman go apparently had "a hold on" Joey throughout the process.
"Those six women... each of them had a one-on-one, and so we all had the ability to make real connections. We didn't feel like we didn't have enough time. It was just at that point making decisions off what you think is the strongest connection -- not if you have a connection," Joey recalled.
"So that one was the toughest because no one did anything wrong and you couldn't use time as an excuse. It just came to the point where you have to make tough decisions, and at that point, that was hands down the hardest Rose Ceremony and decisions I've had to make."
Joey also told The Bachelor cameras, "There are some women here that I'm scared to death would go home if I started to share how I'm feeling and they didn't feel the same way, or they had this realization, 'This isn't right.'"
The Bachelor star went on to admit that he was also afraid of his bachelorettes not getting to know the real him, or not accepting him for who he is.