The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei has revealed if it was harder to dump a woman or have a bachelorette, such as Lexi Young, quit on him in hindsight.

"I think the biggest thing for me, and this is just a personal thing for me as a person, but I struggled so much more with hurting someone and giving a sense of rejection," Joey said during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Joey, for instance, sent Jess Edwards home after she admitted that she was "falling" for The Bachelor star.

Joey nearly cried to The Bachelor cameras about how it was awful to send a woman home after she had just been so honest, open and vulnerable with him. Joey lamented about how Jess didn't deserve that and he hated being the guy to crush her spirit and optimism.

And on The Bachelor's latest hometown-dates episode, Joey sent Maria Georgas packing after he met her family and she professed how she was "falling in love" with him.

Joey also said he "could understand where Lexi was coming from" when she decided to leave the show on her own accord.

"I could understand why that was the thing [for her to do], and we had a very grown-up conversation about it," Joey shared.

"There was a mutual respect that, as much as it hurt and it didn't feel like the right time for that to end, you can leave that [breakup] and feel good about it."

Lexi had quit The Bachelor before the process got really serious because she wants to get married and have children faster than Joey anticipates he'll be ready to settle down.

Lexi may struggle with infertility and conceiving a child because she has endometriosis, an incurable disease of the reproduction system.

Due to the fact Lexi wants to be a mother more than anything but can't wait too long before trying, she ended her relationship with Joey so she can hopefully find a man who will be ready to settle down sooner.

"Sending someone home and knowing they still want something to be there [with you] but you can't quite see it, you feel that emotion more," Joey explained.
"And just because of how I am, I feel for them and I feel for the whole situation in general because it's not that they did anything wrong. It's just about me being honest, and it's the most honest thing I can do -- send them home in the case."

Joey went through a similar breakup before, when Charity Lawson had dumped him in favor of Dotun Olubeko at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelorette's twentieth season.

Joey therefore found it difficult to break women's hearts on The Bachelor's 28th season, but he made a strong effort not to lead anybody on. He also chose to be very intentional with his words and not tell a woman he was falling in love with her unless he could see her being at the end.

On The Bachelor's latest episode, Joey only told Daisy Kent that he was falling in love with her. When Daisy had expressed how she was falling in love with Joey and could see her future with him, Joey replied, "I feel the same way."

Joey reiterated how dumping a woman he cared about was "hard" and he'll "never feel good" about doing it. Letting a woman go apparently had "a hold on" Joey throughout the process.

And Joey shared how his hardest breakups were in Jasper, Canada, when he eliminated Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant.

"Those six women... each of them had a one-on-one, and so we all had the ability to make real connections. We didn't feel like we didn't have enough time. It was just at that point making decisions off what you think is the strongest connection -- not if you have a connection," Joey recalled.

"So that one was the toughest because no one did anything wrong and you couldn't use time as an excuse. It just came to the point where you have to make tough decisions, and at that point, that was hands down the hardest Rose Ceremony and decisions I've had to make."

But Joey teased how his next breakup was "harder" -- which ended up being Maria -- and the one after that will be even more difficult, and so on.

"This isn't going to get any easier next week," Joey quipped.

Joey also probably had a hard time hurting his bachelorettes because he was grappling with his own fears and worries that he wasn't enough. He also had an idea what it was like to be in their shoes.

"Your insecurities come out when things start to get serious," Joey shared on "Bachelor Happy Hour."

Joey also told The Bachelor cameras, "There are some women here that I'm scared to death would go home if I started to share how I'm feeling and they didn't feel the same way, or they had this realization, 'This isn't right.'"

The Bachelor star went on to admit that he was also afraid of his bachelorettes not getting to know the real him, or not accepting him for who he is.

"I have some type of deep feeling that this might not work out," Joey noted.

The Bachelor just featured Joey eliminating Maria after hometown dates and choosing Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance as his Final 3 bachelorettes.

The next The Bachelor episode will air on Monday, March 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

