On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on March 24 on ABC, Grant blindsided and dumped Litia Garr in second place and got engaged to Juliana at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
But Litia isn't the only one speaking out. Fans have been slamming Grant on social media, and evenThe Bachelor alum Carolina Quixano released a diss track.
"When Bach nation is everyone tryna get clout by taking shots and you just a Guy who's happy he found love and happy his dad is sober," Grant wrote over a TikTok video on Monday, March 31 that showed him sitting in a car.
Grant captioned the post, "Stay classy bachelor nation."
And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lany bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."
Grant and Juliana opened up about all the outside noise during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast.
"It's very easy to pick sides and make judgements... because people only see a fraction of you," Grant acknowledged when speaking with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
He went on to share, "One thing about Jules and I, people take low shots, and we don't really feed into that. How are we going to kill them? We're just going to win in life!"
But Grant admitted he and Juliana have faced "really awkward situations" where people they "never met" trash talk them.
"They make certain videos, and we're the type of people who don't really entertain that. If you've got a problem with me or Jules, say it to our face. You don't make videos about it," Grant complained.
Grant said he and Juliana are just trying to focus on growing and building their romance, and he noted how this crazy stage in their lives will eventually "pass" for them.
"I went in there knowing this, and I didn't go in there looking for any type of clout or anything. I went in there looking for my person," Grant insisted.
"Yes, we have interests and hobbies, but that's just expression. This phase, we're going to be on a beach somewhere having mimosas with our families and not worrying about guys making TikToks or people talking. That's just what it is."
Grant said Juliana is his top priority right now and the couple's "main concern" is making their relationship work.
"Obviously, me being in the position I'm in, some of the way things happened weren't always the best for coming off the show for our relationship, but we want to just have a fresh light and paint a fresh picture," Grant shared.
"And that's just us at the center, and everything else, whatever comes later, comes later. But right now, we are focused on us and focused on love and focused on building a life."
Nick advised Grant and Juliana to let the haters hate because people are going to continue picking them apart no matter what they do.
"I don't listen to people. We take things one step at a time, and our relationship is No. 1, so that's the message I want to get across," Grant noted, adding how his goal is to make Juliana happy.
Grant and Juliana have apparently come together amid the chaos and so their relationship is stronger than ever.
"Grant has just been getting sh-t left and right all season," Juliana said with a laugh.
"He's been going through it and I'm like, 'It's okay! You can do this! Don't listen to them!' And then on the flipside, after AFR, I was like, 'Sh-t, I'm going through it! What do we do?!' And he was like, 'I've got you. Don't worry.'"
Juliana explained that she won't accept support from anyone who doesn't also genuinely support Grant and their relationship.
"My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.
In terms of how the couple remained connected while The Bachelor aired, Juliana said she and Grant talk multiple times a day -- every single day -- and that Grant frequently connects with her father, which means a lot to her. They've also had a couple of fun "Happy Couple" trips.
Juliana explained that she never let Grant's relationships with other women on the show ruin what they have.
"At the forefront of my mind, I was thinking, 'This is the The Bachelor. He is going to have relationships with other people. He's going to try to pursue other women. It's not like we're out in the real world where watching this back would be shocking,'" Juliana explained.
Juliana said throughout the process, she was comfortable asking other girls how their dates were and how they were feeling about Grant.
"I kind of protected my heart, to a sense, where I never let the fact other women are involved out of my mind, but I did my very best to let some walls down," Juliana explained.
"So watching it back, there were a couple moments where Grant and I were watching together and I kind of shot him an evil eye for a minute for saying certain things. I go, 'Wow, that was weird.' But at the end of the day, it is what it is, and we finished filming, waited a couple of months, talked through things, and then watched it back."