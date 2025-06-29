The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has shared a dating update after his split from Juliana Pasquarosa and if he'd ever want to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Grant is currently single and trying to move on from his breakup with Juliana, which the pair had announced on June 13, only three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

But Grant said he's not immediately jumping back into the dating pool during a recent Q&A session via Instagram Live.

When a fan asked The Bachelor 29 star if he's dating again, Grant replied, "Nah not right now. I'm taking some time to chill right now and focus on me."

Although he admitted he's not heartbroken after losing Juliana, Grant confirmed he's "not looking for anything right now" and is "just chilling."

With Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season right around the corner, many fans have been wondering if Grant will ever test his luck on The Bachelor spinoff.

"I wouldn't do Bachelor in Paradise," Grant insisted. "No, I'm done with that."

Grant apparently wants his next relationship to happen organically -- and not when cameras are rolling.

"I don't think you should look for it. I think you should let it come to you," Grant shared.

When Grant finally is ready to date again, he told his followers that he's still a one-woman kind of guy.

"I'm definitely not a player, honestly. I understand if you judge a book by its cover. That's okay," Grant concluded.

Prior to announcing their breakup, Grant and Juliana had denied there was trouble in paradise. Juliana had even claimed that she and Grant were laughing at the breakup speculation.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The former couple had said on a podcast that they were planning to go Boston apartment hunting in June and then enjoy a romantic Italian vacation in early July.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Juliana had said she and Grant would even be checking out wedding venues in Italy during their trip.

"I still have a flight to Italy booked," Grant revealed on Instagram. "I'm just going to go dolo... I might meet some of my friends out there and do my thing."

When Juliana and Grant publicly confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."

According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.

"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.

"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.

"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.

Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories at the time how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."

"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."

Juliana has already returned her engagement ring to ABC, and she recently said she's "unbothered" by all the gossip and backlash surrounding her breakup with Grant.

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

The Bachelor finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS