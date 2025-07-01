Litia launched a line of blue and green trucker hats that read, "C'mon Now" and "C'mon Now: Gaslight Survivor" on June 24. Each hat features a horse as well as a few stars.
Litia and Grant rode horses during one of their The Bachelor dates, and Litia memorably said, "Come on now," after Grant broke up with her during the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
Litia and her friends modeled the hats, and Litia set her post to "Gaslighter" by The Chicks.
Lyrics of the song include: "Gaslighter, denier / Doin' anything to get your ass farther / Gaslighter, big timer / Repeating all of the mistakes of your father."
Litia had included the link to where fans could shop and buy her new hats in her Instagram bio.
Multiple women called Litia "iconic" for how she bounced back from her split with Grant, but some fans accused Litia of making light of situations in which women are abused and gaslit for years in a relationship.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Litia proceeded to slam Grant for lacking honesty, maturity and accountability on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, which aired in March on ABC.
Litia claimed on AFR that Grant had assured her from their first solo date on that she was going to be his winner -- to the point where he almost stopped the show -- and that he actually said the night before the Final Rose Ceremony that he was "excited" to get engaged to her.
But Grant apparently had a different recollection of events.
"There's a lot [she said] that I didn't align with," Grant told Us Weekly about Litia's claims.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her onstage about what she thought I said."
Grant seemed to suggest that he had made vague statements to Litia that she possibly misinterpreted or misunderstood. (This is likely where Litia's gaslight accusation came from).
"When you are the Bachelor, you do see your Final 2 contestants as somebody that could be your wife," Grant explained.
"That's where some confusion came into play. There's room for interpretation when things are said, 'off camera.' At that point in time, I can't really say much. I'm not going to argue."
Grant essentially took responsibility for misleading and hurting Litia, even though he apparently didn't view Litia's allegations as being accurate.
"I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she's in a tough situation and she's hurt. I understand," Grant said at the time.
Grant's third-place finisher Zoe McGrady defended Litia in April, just about one month after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired on ABC.
"I think [Litia] is 100 percent valid to feel that way," Zoe said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Zoe continued, "I will say, the way he has kind of acted since we've left filming was a bit different than the man that he was showing us while we were filming... I don't love how he has spoken about the two of us [Litia and myself] and all of the women since leaving."
Zoe also apparently wanted Grant to take accountability for his actions.
"I think that he can just acknowledge the fact and the reality of what we were in! You're allowed to change your mind! You're allowed to have said, 'Maybe I shouldn't have said these things,' or, 'Maybe I should've done less,'" Zoe reasoned.
Zoe said it would've been fine had Grant simply claimed he got "caught up" inThe Bachelor process.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Stop making excuses," Zoe noted.
"Not even [that] but rewriting history! There is reality. There's TV. And then there's reality TV. Just because things were not aired does not mean they did not happen, right?"