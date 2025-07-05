The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has revealed he's "in talks" to compete on Dancing with the Stars later this year. Social media influencer Alix Earle, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck have all already recently been announced as cast members of Dancing with the Stars' 34th season. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) And when Dancing with the Stars returns this fall on ABC, Grant said he'd also like to be paired with a professional partner and compete. "Yes I would. That's in September though," Grant told fans during a Q&A session in a recent Instagram Live when talking about his future plans. Grant added, "I'm in talks right now to see where things go with Dancing with the Stars. So I might do Dancing with the Stars." Grant reiterated how trading in red roses for dancing shoes "might be a possibility" for him. "So I might be doing Dancing with the Stars, that's definitely in the works," Grant revealed. But Grant admitted, "I can't speak on that too much." If Dancing with the Stars decides to pass on Grant later this year, The Bachelorette alum said he'll probably stay out of the limelight. "I'm a private guy, so if I'm not doing that, I'll probably lay low," Grant concluded. After all, Grant is still navigating his breakup with The Bachelor 29 winner Juliana Pasquarosa. Grant and Juliana announced their split earlier this month, just three short months after Grant's The Bachelor finale aired on ABC in March. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) When The Bachelor was still airing, Grant had made it known that he'd be open to going Dancing with the Stars. Grant had told the New York Post in February that he believes he'd be a good fit for the reality dancing competition. "I do love to dance," Grant shared. "So, yeah, I would do Dancing with the Stars." Grant added, "I've got some pretty good hip movement, you know?" When Dancing with the Stars returns, Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host and Julianne Hough will reprise her role as co-host. Dancing with the Stars' premiere date and complete cast of celebrities and pros will be announced at a later date. The Bachelor's Season 28 star Joey Graziadei just won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season with his professional partner Jenna Johnson during the November 2024 finale. Joey became the first The Bachelor star to ever win the mirrorball trophy. But former The Bachelorette stars have had better luck on Dancing with the Stars. Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown, for example, won their respective seasons. Prior to starring on The Bachelor's 29th season, Grant had competed for Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette's 21st season in 2024. Jenn failed to find lasting love on her The Bachelorette season, but she claimed Dancing with the Stars healed her heart last year, when she had competed alongside pro dancer Sasha Farber. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!