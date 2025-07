Disney/Ben Hider

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/05/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has revealed he's "in talks" to compete on later this year.Social media influencer Alix Earle, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck have all already recently been announced as cast members of ' 34th season.And when returns this fall on ABC, Grant said he'd also like to be paired with a professional partner and compete."Yes I would. That's in September though," Grant told fans during a Q&A session in a recent Instagram Live when talking about his future plans.Grant added, "I'm in talks right now to see where things go with . So I might do ."Grant reiterated how trading in red roses for dancing shoes "might be a possibility" for him."So I might be doing , that's definitely in the works," Grant revealed.But Grant admitted, "I can't speak on that too much."If decides to pass on Grant later this year, The Bachelorette alum said he'll probably stay out of the limelight."I'm a private guy, so if I'm not doing that, I'll probably lay low," Grant concluded.After all, Grant is still navigating his breakup with The Bachelor 29 winner Juliana Pasquarosa Grant and Juliana announced their split earlier this month, just three short months after Grant's The Bachelor finale aired on ABC in March.When The Bachelor was still airing, Grant had made it known that he'd be open to going Grant had told the New York Post in February that he believes he'd be a good fit for the reality dancing competition."I do love to dance," Grant shared. "So, yeah, I would do ."Grant added, "I've got some pretty good hip movement, you know?"When returns, Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host and Julianne Hough will reprise her role as co-host.' premiere date and complete cast of celebrities and pros will be announced at a later date.The Bachelor's Season 28 star Joey Graziadei just won ' 33rd season with his professional partner Jenna Johnson during the November 2024 finale.Joey became the first The Bachelor star to ever win the mirrorball trophy.But former The Bachelorette stars have had better luck on . Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown , for example, won their respective seasons.Prior to starring on The Bachelor's 29th season, Grant had competed for Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette's 21st season in 2024.Jenn failed to find lasting love on her The Bachelorette season, but she claimed healed her heart last year, when she had competed alongside pro dancer Sasha Farber Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group