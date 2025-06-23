The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has dished about his breakup with Juliana Pasquarosa, including whether he got dumped or did the dumping.

Juliana and Grant announced their breakup via separate Instagram Story postings on June 13, less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's 29th season on ABC.

And according to Grant, he wasn't the one who decided to end his relationship with Juliana.

"I didn't break up with anybody," Grant told fans during an Instagram Live session on Sunday.

Grant -- who welcomed questions before heading out to a dinner -- elaborated, "It was mutual. It was a mutual thing. It wasn't working."

When asked why exactly the pair split, Grant replied, "We just wasn't for each other."

Grant also confirmed he's not drained or depressed after his failed The Bachelor engagement.

"No, I'm not heartbroken. Life still goes on," Grant noted.

Prior to announcing their breakup, Grant and Juliana had said on a podcast how they were planning to go apartment hunting soon and then enjoy a romantic vacation in Italy in early July.

Juliana had said she and Grant would even be checking out wedding venues in Italy during their trip.

"I still have a flight to Italy booked," Grant revealed. "I'm just going to go dolo... I might meet some of my friends out there and do my thing."

The Bachelor star also insisted he was a one-woman kind of guy, and would continue to be.
"I'm definitely not a player, honestly," he said. "I understand if you judge a book by its cover. That's okay."

Juliana has already returned her engagement ring to ABC, and both she and Grant are apparently working on moving forward with their lives.

Juliana recently said she's "unbothered" by all the gossip and backlash surrounding her breakup with Grant and that she's been staying close to her support system.

When Juliana and Grant had confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."

According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.

"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.

"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."

The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.

"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.

Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories at the time how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."

Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."

"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."

Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.

Late last month, Juliana claimed she wasn't posting much content with Grant on social media because she doesn't think she'll "ever be the type to over share" her relationship.

"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show," Juliana said in an Instagram Q&A session, before asking fans for grace.

"[And] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"

Juliana had also said she and Grant found rumors about their supposed breakup funny.

"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."

During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana and Grant had claimed they loved hanging out with Juliana's family and were just keeping their relationship private for the most part.

The Bachelor star, who currently resides in Houston, TX, had also claimed he was going to move to Boston to live with Juliana.

Juliana, however, said she and her man were in no rush to wed because they were "just taking life one moment and one day at a time."

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

The Bachelor finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

