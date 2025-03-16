The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has revealed if he regrets saying "I love you" to two different women now that his winner is watching the season back on TV.

Grant has admitted that he said "I love you" to two women while filming his journey to find love, and The Bachelor preview that aired at the end of The Women Tell All showed that Litia Garr was one of those women.

The other two bachelorettes still in the running for Grant's heart on The Bachelor's 29th season are Juliana Pasquarosa and Zoe McGrady, and Grant has already said he's "falling in love" with Juliana.

"Yes. I was in a situation where I was in love with two women," Grant told Glamour, confirming footage that has shown The Bachelor star completely torn between his Final 2 women in the Dominican Republic.

"I never knew if it was possible to feel that way about two people."

Grant said how he was feeling was probably obvious to his bachelorettes and so he shared what was in his heart.

"I wear my emotions on my sleeve," Grant noted.

"I don't wish I would've held back because then I wouldn't have been fully in it. You can't live with regret."

Grant also reminded fans that The Bachelor is a unique experience.

"Whatever people say, I get it, but this is an unusual circumstance and I put myself out there," Grant explained.

"If I had to do it again, I would do the same thing."

In a preview that aired after The Women Tell All, The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer tells Grant, "Here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now. I really need to know which one to send first. Do you feel like you know what you want to do?"
"The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."

While Grant was clearly afraid to make the wrong choice, he apparently stands behind his final decision and whom he ended up picking as his winner.

"The decision I made, if I had to go back, I would do it again," Grant noted.

Grant recently explained how his love for the Final 2 women made his decision ahead of the Final Rose Ceremony very difficult.

"It was hard for me to hurt somebody on what should be the happiest day of your life," Grant told Nick Viall on "The Viall Files" podcast.

"And then [in terms of] what people want you to do, you have to take a step back and say, 'This is for me, and I'm going to go with who makes me the happiest.'"

Grant revealed that he had a connection with his Final 2 bachelorettes right away, from Night 1.

"The Final 2, they were amazing, and I had connections with both of them. They were so different, and it just came down to what I was looking for in my life and who I could relate to the most," Grant said.

"There's also an extra pressure added onto being the second Black Bachelor ever. You think you have to make a decision based on what people would want or this or that, but you have to go with your heart, and I think I did that."

Grant added, "I just needed a little extra time to sit and really think things through, because I wanted this decision to be final... You don't get much time, but there was a lot of drama."

Grant noted that he took his final decision very seriously because his winner is going to be his wife.

"I really tried to approach it like that... [I had] to really decide what my heart wants. I was between my head and my heart at one point, and I had feelings for both," Grant concluded.

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, Grant said he didn't go into The Bachelor with any rules about how or when to use the L-word.

"It's very hard in this role when you develop feelings and then tell people how you feel," Grant explained at the time.

"You're honest and sincere, and you try not to hold back -- because that's the way you find your person -- but it's easy to be villainized because you don't want to lead anybody on."

Grant noted how a man "dating multiple women" at once "is already at a disadvantage."

"You just have to be careful and see where the cards fall," Grant noted.

Although Grant had to hurt two of his Final 3 bachelorettes, he apparently managed to get through the whole process with his head held high.

"I don't think I felt guilty in the sense of developing feelings," Grant clarified. "I felt guilty for letting somebody down."

Grant, however, insisted he's happy now and pleased with the outcome of his The Bachelor season.

Click here to read spoilers that reveal what happens on the rest of Grant's The Bachelor season, including his winner and runner-up.

Click here to read spoilers that reveal what happens on the rest of Grant's The Bachelor season, including his winner and runner-up.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

