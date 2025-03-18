However, at that stage in the game, Grant still wasn't totally convinced that Litia was going to be his Season 29 winner.
Grant recently toldUs Weekly that not having any rules as The Bachelor lead can sometimes "backfire" but he decided to live in the moment and express how he was feeling without reservation.
"You don't want to be in there all uptight," Grant explained to the magazine.
"I don't think you should approach dating like that, even though it's a platform where people judge you."
The Bachelor star elaborated, "You can't go in there and say, 'Oh, I'm not going to say it.' You just have to go in there, be yourself, and hopefully you make the right decision."
Grant therefore said he has no regrets about how he handled the process and dating multiple women at once.
"My plan was to go in there and lead with my heart, and that's what I did," Grant confirmed.
"I didn't really have a strategic plan. I know I'm a pretty sound thinker and I use logic, but emotions are a different thing. I was like, 'I'm going to lead with my heart and I'm going to give this everything I got.'"
After Grant told Litia that he loved her on The Bachelor's March 17 episode, Grant told the cameras that she was a "once-in-a-lifetime woman" and he felt like they were "supposed to be together."
That was only the second time Grant had ever said, "I love you," to a partner.
But Grant seemed to have doubts about how he had handled that situation the morning after his Fantasy Suite with Litia.
"She's someone I want to spend every day with, but I also feel maybe I should've waited a little longer to look somebody in the eyes and say that and see them light up," Grant said in a confessional, suggesting he did, in fact, have some regret.
"I knew in the back of my mind, 'Well, I have other people I feel that for.' I don't know. How do I maneuver through this? I do love her, but I am also falling hard -- if not very close to 'in love' -- with somebody else."
Grant said he never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women and so he felt pretty overwhelmed.
"Do I stop here? Do I pick Litia now or do I continue to pursue someone else I also have strong feelings for? What do I do? I don't know how to navigate it," Grant vented to the cameras.
Saying "I love you" to more than one woman has been a classic mistake on The Bachelor for its leading men.