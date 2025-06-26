When Juliana and Grant confirmed their romance was over earlier this month, Grant wrote in an Instagram statement that they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant wrote, in part.
But Grant insisted his connection with Juliana was "real" and "meaningful," and that they had made a sincere effort to make their relationship work once the cameras stopped rolling.
"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote.
"Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared... We're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."
Juliana applauded Grant for helping her to grow as a person, and she thanked him for being part of such a "unique journey" with her.
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," Juliana wrote in her own statement.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."