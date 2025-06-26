The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has revealed if he's devastated over his breakup with Juliana Pasquarosa.

"No, I'm not heartbroken. Life still goes on," Grant revealed during a recent Q&A session with his fans on Instagram Live.

The Bachelor's Season 29 star added, "Life is great right now... Life goes on and I'm just focusing on myself."

Grant also insisted he has no desire to reunite with Juliana or any of his other The Bachelor exes.

"I would not get back together with anybody from my past," Grant confirmed.

"Life is best when you move forward, not backwards... Never look back."

Juliana and Grant announced their breakup via separate Instagram Story postings on June 13, less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's 29th season on ABC.

And according to Grant, he wasn't the one who decided to end his relationship with Juliana.

"I didn't break up with anybody," Grant claimed, before adding, "It was mutual. It was a mutual thing. It wasn't working."

When asked why exactly the pair had split, Grant replied, "We just wasn't for each other."

Prior to announcing their breakup, Grant and Juliana had said on a podcast how they planned to look for a Boston apartment in June and then travel to Italy for a romantic vacation in early July.

Juliana had said she and Grant would even be checking out Italian wedding venues during their trip.
"I still have a flight to Italy booked," Grant revealed. "I'm just going to go dolo... I might meet some of my friends out there and do my thing."

Juliana has already returned her engagement ring to ABC, and both she and Grant are apparently working on moving forward with their lives.

Juliana recently said she's "unbothered" by all the gossip and backlash surrounding her breakup with Grant and that she's been staying close to her support system.

The Bachelor's Season 29 finale had shown Grant dumping -- and blindsiding -- Litia Garr at the Final Rose Ceremony and then getting engaged to Juliana.

When Juliana and Grant confirmed their romance was over earlier this month, Grant wrote in an Instagram statement that they weren't "the right fit" for each other.

"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant wrote, in part.

But Grant insisted his connection with Juliana was "real" and "meaningful," and that they had made a sincere effort to make their relationship work once the cameras stopped rolling.

"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote.

"Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared... We're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."

Juliana applauded Grant for helping her to grow as a person, and she thanked him for being part of such a "unique journey" with her.

"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," Juliana wrote in her own statement.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."

Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.

Juliana and Grant, however, had denied for weeks there was trouble in paradise before releasing their breakup statements.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

