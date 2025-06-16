Juliana also recently told Us Weekly that she's currently "focused on healing" and not on drama.
The Boston native added in her interview with the magazine, "[I'm] staying close to my support system and keeping it all about nice girl energy -- always."
When Juliana and Grant had announced their breakup late last week, Grant wrote via Instagram Stories, "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.
"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."
The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.
"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."
"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.
Juliana, for her part, said "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."
Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."
In addition to teasing plans to go apartment hunting in June, Grant and Juliana had also said they would be taking a trip to Italy together in early July. During that trip, Juliana had been planning on checking out wedding venues.
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.
The Bachelor finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.
But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.