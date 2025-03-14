The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has defended himself after several bachelorettes claimed they were "blindsided" by their eliminations.

Alexe Godin, Carolina Quixano, Dina Lupancu and Sarafiena Watkins all admitted that they were very surprised when Grant had dumped them and they didn't see it coming.

The women all claimed to have received enough validation from Grant that they thought they'd be advancing in the Season 29 competition.

"I think that it would be a disservice if I were to be with somebody and not give it my all," Grant explained to People.

"That's just how I am. If we're dating, I'm going to reassure you, and I'm going to hold your hand. And if we're dating and that's where we're at, then we are going to share a kiss or something like that."

Grant added, "So I understand why people feel that way, but at the same time, I'm looking for my wife."

Grant said each woman probably didn't anticipate their breakup because he had given each bachelorette his full attention and care when in her presence.

"I went in there with all of my heart," Grant explained.

"I feel bad that people feel blindsided -- it's not what I want. But I hope that we all learn from it, because I learned from the ladies of what I want."

On The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, Alexe, for example, told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that she had "a really tough time" after her breakup with Grant and she thought she had it "in the bag."

But Grant suggested that he just treated the women the way that they deserved to be treated.

"I hope that they learn that they want somebody affectionate and that's loving. I hope that they got that from me," Grant shared.
Grant said he just acted like himself throughout his journey to find love and he's a natural "empath."

He went on to share, "I realized in real time and the weight of it, and I strive to be the best at everything I do."

Grant therefore said he tried to "be the best" that he could.

"But nobody's perfect, everybody's flawed," The Bachelor star noted.

"And I made really good decisions, I made some bad decisions, but I led with my heart, and I think that leaving here, I want people to know that that's what I did."

Grant now has three bachelorettes left in the running for his heart on The Bachelor with Fantasy Suite Week fast approaching: Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady.

"Honestly, the journey was a lot harder than what I thought it was going to be," Grant admitted to the magazine.

"Everybody's different, but I'm somebody who's emotional, and like I said, I think that's a strength for me. But in this situation where you're fully invested into different people, it becomes a lot. So yeah, from here on out, I'm a one-woman man."

The Bachelor finale is set to air on Monday, March 24 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and Grant has teased that his ending is going to be very emotional.

As previews have shown, Grant was totally torn and conflicted between his Final 2 bachelorettes.

"You're the lead of the show, and you undergo a lot of different opinions and criticism on how people feel you should have handled things," Grant said.

"And then also, I'm a lead that's a lead of color, so there is a lot of weight that comes with it, but I'm built for it. I think that it's unique, and I think that I'm here for a reason."

Grant concluded, "I think that it's going to inspire people with how everything ended."

