The women all claimed to have received enough validation from Grant that they thought they'd be advancing in the Season 29 competition.
"I think that it would be a disservice if I were to be with somebody and not give it my all," Grant explained toPeople.
"That's just how I am. If we're dating, I'm going to reassure you, and I'm going to hold your hand. And if we're dating and that's where we're at, then we are going to share a kiss or something like that."
Grant added, "So I understand why people feel that way, but at the same time, I'm looking for my wife."
Grant said each woman probably didn't anticipate their breakup because he had given each bachelorette his full attention and care when in her presence.
"I went in there with all of my heart," Grant explained.
"I feel bad that people feel blindsided -- it's not what I want. But I hope that we all learn from it, because I learned from the ladies of what I want."
On The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, Alexe, for example, told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that she had "a really tough time" after her breakup with Grant and she thought she had it "in the bag."
But Grant suggested that he just treated the women the way that they deserved to be treated.
"I hope that they learn that they want somebody affectionate and that's loving. I hope that they got that from me," Grant shared.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Honestly, the journey was a lot harder than what I thought it was going to be," Grant admitted to the magazine.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Everybody's different, but I'm somebody who's emotional, and like I said, I think that's a strength for me. But in this situation where you're fully invested into different people, it becomes a lot. So yeah, from here on out, I'm a one-woman man."
The Bachelor finale is set to air on Monday, March 24 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and Grant has teased that his ending is going to be very emotional.
As previews have shown, Grant was totally torn and conflicted between his Final 2 bachelorettes.