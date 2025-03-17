The Bachelor previews for the remaining two episodes of Season 29 continue to show Grant conflicted and seemingly distraught about which woman to choose ahead of his Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done.
"Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer states. "I really need to know which one to send first. Do you feel like you know what you want to do?"
"The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."
"I'm not nervous [to talk to her]," Grant claimed during a recent episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"I think obviously I'm going to have to answer to some things, you know, which is normal, but I led with my heart and you can't go wrong as long as you're honest and as long as you put it all out there."
But Grant said he does anticipate the woman will "be hurt," and it will mark the first time they've spoken since The Bachelor wrapped filming.
"The reason [we had no contact] was just out of respect for everybody. I just don't feel like it's -- I don't think it's the right thing," Grant explained.
"Things will be answered on that night."
