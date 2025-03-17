The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has defended being in love with both of his Final 2 bachelorettes on Season 29.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor previews for the remaining two episodes of Season 29 continue to show Grant conflicted and seemingly distraught about which woman to choose ahead of his Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Not only did Grant have an extremely tough time making his final decision, but he also said, "I love you," to both of his Final 2 women.

"My ending about me being torn, listen, when you love hard, that's what happens," Grant told Serena Pitt backstage at The Women Tell All taping for the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Grant defended his feelings by elaborating, "You know, I'm not a robot. I went in there with my emotions, and I think that comes out."

"I did the best that I could," he added.

Grant will be shown enjoying overnight Fantasy Suite dates with his Final 3 bachelorettes -- Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady -- on Monday, March 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

And then The Bachelor finale will air the following week on Monday, March 24.

Based on a preview of what's to come that aired after The Women Tell All special, Grant tells Juliana, "I am falling in love with you," and she gushes in reply, "I want Grant to be my person forever."

Grant proceeds to tell Litia, "I love you," before kissing her.

"I love you, too," Litia replies, before adding that Grant being intimate with someone else would be "devastating" for her.

Grant also appears to tell Zoe in the Fantasy Suite, "I'm so happy with the way things are going, and I can see a future with you."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Grant later admits to the cameras, "I can very much see an engagement with Zoe."

Grant then realizes he's in love with multiple women and doesn't know how to navigate that.

"Stay tuned for my demise," Grant quips.

Grant ultimately calls the situation "excruciating," and he expresses how he's afraid to pick somebody with whom it doesn't work out.

"Are you ready for an engagement?" Grant asks Juliana.

"I'm a little bit broken, and I'm still working to fix myself," Juliana cries in reply.

Grant then says, "If I get on one knee, is she going to say yes? Is she going to say no, or maybe, 'I'll think about it?' It's causing me to have doubt."

ADVERTISEMENT
The preview concludes with Grant "in a predicament" before the Final Rose Ceremony.

"I'm heading into an engagement, and I'm still trying to figure out who I'm getting engaged to," Grant admits. "I have amazing women here, and I am torn."

Grant tells his mother that he wasn't leaning one way or another with his Final 2 bachelorettes, and so she asks him to walk away and not choose anyone.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done.

"Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer states. "I really need to know which one to send first. Do you feel like you know what you want to do?"

"The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."

Grant will have to face his brokenhearted runner-up bachelorette on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose following the pre-taped portion of the finale.

"I'm not nervous [to talk to her]," Grant claimed during a recent episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

"I think obviously I'm going to have to answer to some things, you know, which is normal, but I led with my heart and you can't go wrong as long as you're honest and as long as you put it all out there."

But Grant said he does anticipate the woman will "be hurt," and it will mark the first time they've spoken since The Bachelor wrapped filming.

"The reason [we had no contact] was just out of respect for everybody. I just don't feel like it's -- I don't think it's the right thing," Grant explained.

"Things will be answered on that night."

ADVERTISEMENT
Click here to read spoilers that reveal what happens on the rest of Grant's The Bachelor season, including his winner and runner-up.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS