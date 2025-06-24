The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has sparked a social-media controversy by calling Bachelor Nation fans "extremely prejudice."

Grant, who starred on The Bachelor's 29th season earlier this year, took to Instagram on June 23 and unloaded on his followers while appearing to pump gas into his car at a gas station.

"Let's talk about how Bachelor Nation fans are extremely prejudice. I'm 'a player.' I'm this, I'm that. No, I'm Black! I'm Black as hell!" Grant said.

Grant captioned his post, "Lol man I'm tired of being nice," and he added the crooked smile and crying laughing emojis.

The majority of comments under Grant's upload were supportive, with many people insisting Grant was an "amazing" and genuine Bachelor.

One woman complimented Grant on his "realness," and another congratulated him on keeping it 100.

"Facts. I been nice all season tryna hold my words," Grant responded.

Another fan commented, "I think I would've liked you more during the season if you showed this side of your personality," to which Grant replied, "I tried to be a good example but it don't matter what you do! lol So now they don woke me up."

But Grant's fiery message also sparked some debate in the comments.

"Huh? What does being black have to do with anything?" one person questioned.

An Instagram user added, "He did @litiagarr dirty and she's a woman of color. The math doesn't math. 'Come on now...'"

Another comment read, "He sounds ridiculous saying this because no one ever said anything about him being black..player yes but nothing about being black..there's no reason to bring race into anything how about you not be so nasty."
Grant was only the second Black Bachelor to ever star on the franchise. He followed in Season 25 star Matt James' footsteps.

"To me, being the second Black Bachelor means giving a voice to people that might not typically watch this franchise," Grant told Us Weekly in February, while his The Bachelor season was airing on ABC.

"They might see me and resonate with the way I speak or some little things that I say. Sometimes in culture, it's not looked at as cool to be really smart. I want people to see that and be like, 'Okay, you could be a Black man and you can take your education seriously.'"

Grant explained how he wanted to "be a role model" for the Black community.

"What excites me is people seeing my story -- my life struggle, everything I've been through that led me to be the man that I am," Grant shared at the time.

"I lived in Newark, NJ, which is a really tough neighborhood. I think that with the right discipline, the right family, you could grow up and be somebody who's articulate, educated, and you could really make strides."

Grant continues to receive backlash for his recent breakup with The Bachelor 29 winner Juliana Pasquarosa.

Grant was just shown proposing marriage to Juliana in the Dominican Republic on the show's March finale, but they already announced their split earlier this month.

Grant also dealt with a lot of scrutiny and hate for how he had treated his runner-up bachelorette, Litia Garr.

In what appeared to be a hasty last-minute decision, Grant dumped Litia at the Final Rose Ceremony and then got engaged to Juliana.

Litia, who was completely shocked by Grant's final choice, claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had led her on by repeatedly assuring her, from Week 2 on, that she was going to be his winner.

Grant was shown calling Litia "a once-in-a-lifetime woman" on The Bachelor, and he allegedly told her the night before the Final Rose Ceremony that they'd be getting engaged.

When Juliana and Grant had confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in an Instagram statement that they weren't "the right fit" for each other.

"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant wrote in part.

But Grant insisted his connection with Juliana was "real" and "meaningful," and that they had made a sincere effort to make their relationship work once the cameras stopped rolling.

"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote.

"Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared... We're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."

Juliana applauded Grant for helping her to grow as a person, and she thanked him for being part of such a "unique journey" with her in her own Instagram statement earlier this month.

"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," Juliana wrote in part.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."

Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.

Juliana and Grant, however, had denied for weeks there was trouble in paradise. They even had a trip to Italy planned for early July.

