The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has addressed claims his sister Taylor isn't a fan of Juliana Pasquarosa.

"Sometimes I have to tell my sister, like, 'Dude, fix your face,'" Grant joked in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

During the live portion of The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on March 24 on ABC, Juliana joined Grant onstage to publicly announce their engagement.

While The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer was interviewing Juliana and Grant about their happy romance, the cameras cut to the audience and caught reactions from Taylor and Grant's parents, Robert and Renee, multiple times.

But instead of smiling or cheering, Taylor appeared unenthused and maybe even a little disappointed. M

And many fans interpreted Taylor's behavior to mean that she had wanted Grant's runner-up Litia Garr to win.

"Grant's sister is fuming. She definitely wanted him to choose Litia #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor," one person tweeted alongside a screenshot of Taylor's face appearing annoyed.

One fan compared Taylor to Peter Weber's mother Barbara Weber, who blatantly wasn't happy about her son's final decision to date Madison Prewett on The Bachelor's 24th season.

Barbara had even told Peter that his relationship with Madison was never going to work out.

A third X user joked about how Taylor definitely wasn't "feeling" Grant's relationship with Juliana.

But Grant insisted to the magazine of Juliana and Taylor, "They have a great relationship. [Taylor's face], like, that's just her."

"She has this mentality where she's a boss, I guess," he added of the model.
"I don't know what that is, but that's my sister and she loves Juliana very much. The Internet is going to create a narrative and run with what they want."

Grant added, "We know what we have internally, and that's what we have to go with."

On The Bachelor finale, which had filmed in Punta Cana in late 2024, Grant's parents both discussed how they really liked Juliana after meeting her.

Renee said she thought Juliana was a positive and vibrant woman who seemed to bring peace to Grant's life.

Renee thought Grant had found his way with Juliana, whom she also called kind, compassionate, loving and protective.

However, Renee was concerned that Juliana hadn't said "I love you" to Grant yet, and she questioned if Juliana was truly ready to get engaged.

"As your mom, this is about you and your heart and your head. So if she doesn't tell you she loves you, I am asking you to walk away from that," Renee told her son.

Litia, on the other hand, gushed about how she was madly in love with Grant and wanted to be his future wife when meeting The Bachelor star's family.

Renee liked how Litia came across humble and genuine, and she thought Litia would be a great daughter-in-law.

Robert added how Litia was a nice girl with good values who would probably always fight for her marriage to Grant.

Taylor's comments weren't shown on The Bachelor finale, but she did admit to Litia that she had liked her from Day 1.

Prior to the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant was completely torn between Litia and Juliana.

Grant noted that while Litia was a woman who was ready to be a wife and a mother, he said he had "more fun" with Juliana.

"It's not normal that you're going into an engagement and still trying to figure out who your person is," Grant told the cameras.

"I think that's a testament to how amazing these two women are... It's an impossible decision, but time is winding down."

But Grant followed his heart and ultimately chose Juliana. Grant's decision to propose marriage to Juliana absolutely crushed and shocked Litia.

Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks by insisting she was going to be his The Bachelor winner. Litia said Grant had made her that promise during their first one-on-one date of the season and that he "never let up."

But Grant and Juliana are still together and going strong, and Grant said he'll be moving to Boston in the near future to be with the woman he loves.

