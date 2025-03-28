During the live portion of The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on March 24 on ABC, Juliana joined Grant onstage to publicly announce their engagement.
While The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer was interviewing Juliana and Grant about their happy romance, the cameras cut to the audience and caught reactions from Taylor and Grant's parents, Robert and Renee, multiple times.
But instead of smiling or cheering, Taylor appeared unenthused and maybe even a little disappointed. M
And many fans interpreted Taylor's behavior to mean that she had wanted Grant's runner-up Litia Garr to win.
"Grant's sister is fuming. She definitely wanted him to choose Litia #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor," one person tweeted alongside a screenshot of Taylor's face appearing annoyed.
Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks by insisting she was going to be his The Bachelor winner. Litia said Grant had made her that promise during their first one-on-one date of the season and that he "never let up."
But Grant and Juliana are still together and going strong, and Grant said he'll be moving to Boston in the near future to be with the woman he loves.