Colton added, "2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiance is something I never thought was going to be possible."
Colton revealed that his engagement took place in Big Sur, CA, following his big and "unforgettable" 30th birthday celebration in late January with his loved ones.
"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Colton shared. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."
Colton and Jordan went Instagram official in early December.
One day after Colton's docu-reality series Coming Out Colton premiered December 3 on Netflix, Colton posted photos of the pair on his Instagram Story and wrote to Jordan, "Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love."
"I wasn't really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love," Colton told the magazine in December.
Colton called Jordan a "great support" at the time and added, "I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life." They had already met each other's family at that point.
In May, Colton reportedly conducted a Q&A with his followers on Instagram and ranted about an intrusive question asking how many men he had hooked up with.
Colton wrote on Instagram Stories after sharing the question, "Let me vent for a second. Questions like this are inappropriate."
"I understand you might know me from The Bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I'm respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."
Colton starred on The Bachelor in 2019 after failing to win Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth edition. He also dated Tia Booth before and during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season, which showed Colton breaking up with the Arkansas native.
After coming out as gay in April, Colton dished about what his life was like behind closed doors prior to appearing onThe Bachelorette in 2018.
"I'll say this: I was 'The Virgin Bachelor,' but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette," Colton told Variety, before disclosing he had a few sexual encounters with men when he was in his twenties but never had sex with a man or woman prior to his time on The Bachelor franchise.
"When I say 'hookups,' not sex," confirmed Colton, who had met these men under a false name in 2016 or 2017 through a dating app called Grindr.
"I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that."
Colton's prior "Virgin Bachelor" label resulted in fans anticipating his Fantasy-Suite decisions on The Bachelor and wondering if he was going to have sex with Cassie.
"I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life," Colton reportedly explained in the spring.
"It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it or the network would be mad. I know differently now. I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."
Colton previously told Variety that he constantly worried about being "outed" by one of the men he had hooked up with. Colton feared being exposed and seeing his long-kept secret sold to the tabloids.
"I remember feeling so guilty, like 'What the hell am I doing?'" Colton recalled of his gay encounters.
"It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, 'I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'"
Colton called himself "a miserable person living as a shell of a human being" while pretending to be straight for well over a decade.
Cassie, for example, had no idea Colton was gay during their entire year-and-a-half long relationship and only learned his sexual orientation when The Bachelor star came out publicly in April, according to People.
Colton has said in the press he really loved Cassie, which confused him even more about possibly coming out as gay, and went through a very dark time following his breakup with Cassie and even attempted suicide one evening.
Colton, who felt "different" at age six and realized he was gay in high school, shared with GMA co-host Robin Roberts, however, that after hating himself for a long time, he finally accepted his sexuality in early 2021 and has never been happier or healthier.