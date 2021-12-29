'The Bachelor' star Clayton Echard teases his "doozy" and "chaotic" 'The Bachelor' season
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/29/2021
The Bachelor star Clayton Echard has described Season 26 as a "doozy" and "chaotic," so fans certainly have a dramatic season to look forward to.
Clayton, a 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative and former college football player from Missouri, will be starring on The Bachelor when its 26th season premieres Monday, January 3 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
"[Doozy] -- that's a good word to choose," Clayton said when looking back on his journey to find love and what viewers can expect to see on ABC in early 2022.
Based on a promo for the new The Bachelor season, Clayton even considers taking a rose back from a woman during filming and asks host Jesse Palmer if that's possible.
"There's plenty of words that you can pick -- chaotic. It's wild to see the promos, obviously, I lived through it, but I'm ready to watch it back," Clayton said.
In fact, Clayton said he is "looking forward" to watching the season, which must mean there were many happy moments for him in between all the drama.
"There are certain things that [I didn't see]. I wasn't there 24/7 around all the women, so I'm gonna see things for the first time myself," Clayton shared with the magazine.
"And I'm excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn't present for, but now I'm like, 'Okay, maybe I'll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn't exactly match up with what I see.'"
As for some drama Clayton certainly was present for, he apparently told two bachelorettes at a Rose Ceremony that he had slept with the both of them, presumably during his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
During The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All episode for Michelle Young's season, a special sneak peek of Clayton's The Bachelor season aired and featured Clayton standing in front of two ladies, who appeared to be either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women.
"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you," Clayton confesses to the two ladies.
The situation apparently leaves Clayton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.
Clayton and Michelle formed a connection while filming The Bachelorette and her fifth-grade students selected him as the best choice among her suitors, but Michelle eliminated the buff former football player when selecting her Final 4 suitors for hometown dates.
Michelle said she felt something missing with Clayton, and following his ouster, he cried about how he wants to have a wife and children "more than anything" and would do whatever it takes to make that dream come true.
"What I found is very quickly the women blew my expectations out of the water. They brought all of that and so much more," Clayton teased on GMA, adding, "I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more."