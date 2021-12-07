Clayton proceeds to tell one woman, "I couldn't be more sure that I'm falling in love with you," before telling a second bachelorette, "I'm falling in love with you."
And Colton shares with a third woman, "I am in love with you."
Footage then seemed to flash to Clayton standing in front of two ladies, who appeared to be either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women, after his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you," Clayton confesses to the two ladies.
A brunette woman cries, "I'm done," while walking away from The Bachelor star and then falling to her knees. "What the actual f-ck?!"
And a bachelorette with long blonde hair sobs in her hands, "I've never felt anything like this before."
A mystery woman then laments, "He's in love with all three of us?!"
The drama apparently leaves Colton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.
Clayton gushed, "And so the expectations continued to rise and I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more... I learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey."
Clayton was eliminated by Michelle before hometown dates, when The Bachelorette's Season 18 star was selecting her Final 4 bachelors.
Following his ouster, Clayton cried about how he wants a wife, kids and a family "more than anything" and he'd do whatever it takes to make that dream come true.
During Monday night's The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special, the men from Michelle's season all backed Clayton and ABC's choice to have him star on the series, which already wrapped filming, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Romeo Alexander apparently thought Clayton had "a very calming presence" in the house and was definitely on the show for Michelle and "the right reasons."
The guys agreed Clayton "really wants to start a family," and Rick Leach noted how Clayton will be "a hell of a father one day."
In addition, Rodney Mathews boasted about how Clayton is such a "passionate" guy who truly deserves to find love.
Michelle ultimately eliminated Clayton from her lineup of bachelors because although he had been vulnerable -- and had been chosen as Michelle's fifth-grade students' top choice -- she said "something was missing" in their relationship.
"You have checked every single box of all the qualities I'm looking for in somebody," Michelle told Clayton. "But I know that giving out this rose means I'm ready to meet your family, and I don't feel that I'm able to get there with you in time."
Michelle assured Clayton that he's "enough," but he was left wondering where he went wrong.
"Everything seemed to be going well and then all of a sudden it stopped, and that sucks," Clayton said in his final words.
"I'm completely vulnerable and this is what happens... I open myself up to be hurt. I stayed closed off for so long because it takes the right person to make me feel comfortable opening up, and Michelle did that."