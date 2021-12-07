The Bachelor process apparently worked for Clayton Echard -- a little too well, in fact -- because he says he fell in love with three women and slept with at least two of them.

During The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All episode on Monday night, a special sneak peek of Clayton's upcoming The Bachelor season aired and featured Clayton dropping two bombshells on viewers.

"I didn't believe it could happen, but I am in love with three women," Clayton admits in the new trailer for Season 26, which premieres Monday, January 3 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Clayton proceeds to tell one woman, "I couldn't be more sure that I'm falling in love with you," before telling a second bachelorette, "I'm falling in love with you."

And Colton shares with a third woman, "I am in love with you."

Footage then seemed to flash to Clayton standing in front of two ladies, who appeared to be either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women, after his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you," Clayton confesses to the two ladies.

A brunette woman cries, "I'm done," while walking away from The Bachelor star and then falling to her knees. "What the actual f-ck?!"

And a bachelorette with long blonde hair sobs in her hands, "I've never felt anything like this before."

A mystery woman then laments, "He's in love with all three of us?!"

The drama apparently leaves Colton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.

Earlier in The Bachelor promo, Colton tells the cameras, "I'm a Midwest boy from New Jersey that just wants to find love, and I can't wait to get married and have kids."

"I believe more than anything that my future wife is here," he reveals. "These women are phenomenal at this point. How much luckier can one man get? I know The One is in here. I know she is."

After several women are shown kissing Clayton and expressing how they're falling for him, Clayton explains, "They all are perfect in their own ways."

Clayton was officially announced as The Bachelor star for Season 26 in late November.

"I did find love," Clayton confirmed on Good Morning America just one day after ABC's big announcement.

"And I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought."

The 28-year-old medical sales representative and former pro football player from Columbia, MO, added, "And I'm so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

In terms of what he's looking for in a woman, Clayton said he went into The Bachelor season with "a checklist of sorts."

"I was looking for somebody that was funny, intelligent, driven, [and] put forth effort. And so I figured, 'That's a good list and hopefully I'll find that,'" Clayton shared.

"What I found is very quickly the women blew my expectations out of the water. They brought all of that and so much more."

Clayton gushed, "And so the expectations continued to rise and I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more... I learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey."

Clayton was eliminated by Michelle before hometown dates, when The Bachelorette's Season 18 star was selecting her Final 4 bachelors.

Following his ouster, Clayton cried about how he wants a wife, kids and a family "more than anything" and he'd do whatever it takes to make that dream come true.

During Monday night's The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special, the men from Michelle's season all backed Clayton and ABC's choice to have him star on the series, which already wrapped filming, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

Romeo Alexander apparently thought Clayton had "a very calming presence" in the house and was definitely on the show for Michelle and "the right reasons."

The guys agreed Clayton "really wants to start a family," and Rick Leach noted how Clayton will be "a hell of a father one day."

In addition, Rodney Mathews boasted about how Clayton is such a "passionate" guy who truly deserves to find love.

Michelle ultimately eliminated Clayton from her lineup of bachelors because although he had been vulnerable -- and had been chosen as Michelle's fifth-grade students' top choice -- she said "something was missing" in their relationship.

"You have checked every single box of all the qualities I'm looking for in somebody," Michelle told Clayton. "But I know that giving out this rose means I'm ready to meet your family, and I don't feel that I'm able to get there with you in time."

Michelle assured Clayton that he's "enough," but he was left wondering where he went wrong.

"Everything seemed to be going well and then all of a sudden it stopped, and that sucks," Clayton said in his final words.

"I'm completely vulnerable and this is what happens... I open myself up to be hurt. I stayed closed off for so long because it takes the right person to make me feel comfortable opening up, and Michelle did that."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

