'The Bachelor' star Clayton Echard: My finale's so dramatic they had to make it a two-night event, but I have no regrets
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/07/2022
The Bachelor star Clayton Echard has revealed his Season 26 finale is so dramatic that producers had to make it a two-night event, but he claims to have no regrets about his choices in the end.
Following The Bachelor: The Women Tell All broadcast on Monday night, ABC is going to air a second episode this week on Tuesday, March 8 at 8PM ET/PT featuring Clayton's Fantasy Suite dates with his Final 3 women: Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and Susie Evans.
While many fans probably therefore expected The Bachelor finale to air next week on Monday, March 14, Clayton has teased a different schedule due to the jaw-dropping events that are about to unfold on Season 26.
During a Thursday appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast, Clayton was asked if his finale is really going to be the craziest finale ever, as people have been predicting.
"Well, you have to understand that I have probably only watched four or five episodes prior to this, so I can't really say. I've seen bits and pieces of other seasons now, after the fact, but I really as far as comparing mine vs. somebody else's [can't do it]," Clayton explained.
"But what I will say is that I guess they needed to add an extra episode -- or two episodes, maybe -- because they couldn't fit all of what happened into their regularly-scheduled episodes."
ABC recently called Clayton's Fantasy Suites episode "emotionally explosive."
"It's a two-night finale," Clayton revealed, "so with that, I guess it just depends on what you think is dramatic and whether or not it's par for the course."
Clayton confirmed there's "a lot" that's going to unfold in the next couple of weeks.
"There's so much that they had to add into an episode or two extra," Clayton reiterated on the podcast. "As far as if it's dramatic enough or the most dramatic, that's going to be up to everyone else to decide."
Based on previews teasing what's in store for The Bachelor viewers, Clayton apparently says he's in love with Gabby, Rachel and Susie, much to the ladies' dismay. Clayton also admits to having been "intimate" with at least two of the Final 3 women.
The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly in late January that there are going to be "very, very eye-opening" events for viewers watching at home.
"I know we always say, 'It's the most dramatic season,' [but] Clayton's season [is] the most dramatic season ever because there's so many things that have never happened before," Jesse said.
The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss also tweeted on February 21 how Clayton's season is "totally spoiler-proof" because "it ain't over til it's over! And it ain't over."
And Clayton apparently expects people will ask questions and "scratch their heads" about his upcoming decisions. Even his father, apparently, was skeptical of Clayton's feelings of love for more than one woman.
"Here is the truth: I did follow my heart and I did what I thought was best. And because of that, I don't have any regrets ultimately because in those moments, I followed my heart," Clayton concluded.
"[So], no. No [regrets]," he added.
Clayton explained on "Click Bait" how he shouldn't even waste his breath trying to explain how it's possible to love multiple people at once.
"Unless you go through it, you won't believe it," Clayton noted. "I didn't believe it, from an outside perspective [at first]."
In January, Clayton confirmed to Glamour magazine that he had fallen in love with three women on his season and those feelings were "authentic" and genuine, and not a result of getting caught up in the moment.
"I literally walked into this being a Bachelor saying that I won't fall in love multiple people. It's not going to happen. Zero percent chance," Clayton said at the time.
But The Bachelor environment speeds the dating process along with no distractions. Contestants are pressured to have deep conversations and open up early on, and the competitive element pushes bachelors and bachelorettes out of their comfort zones.
Clayton said he began feeling love for multiple women during hometown dates.
Clayton may have been falling in love with his fourth-place finisher, Serene Russell, as well. However, he denied Serene a rose after meeting her family and hearing that the bachelorette was definitely "in love" with him.