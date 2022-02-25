The women -- who were in town to film the season's The Women Tell All reunion special on Wednesday -- celebrated Elizabeth's 33rd birthday, which is on March 7, and Marlena's 31st birthday, which was on February 16, by going to dinner and a club, according toUs Weekly.
When drinking and dancing at the club, the ladies photographed themselves with a big lit-up sign that read "F-CK SHANAE."
And Genevieve, 27 -- the last of the group to be eliminated from Clayton's The Bachelor season -- documented the funny event on her Instagram Stories.
Genevieve, whom Clayton ousted during a group date on Monday night's episode, revealed how staff at the club, the Doheny Room, surprised the ladies with the bold display.
"The best part about this is we didn't even ask for it," Genevieve wrote on her Instagram Story. "They just knew."
In one video posted on Genevieve's page, Mara was super vocal as she cheered for the sign and flipped her middle finger into the air.
And Elizabeth could be spotted sticking her tongue out and also putting up her middle finger at Shanae Ankney.
Genevieve also posted a photo of her shrimp dinner, which was a joke also pointed at Shanae given her #ShrimpGate scandal with Elizabeth on the show.
Clayton denied Shanae a rose during a two-on-one date against Genevieve in Niagara Falls after Shanae called Genevieve an "actress" and had stirred up drama for weeks beforehand.
Shanae was silent on social media for quite some time as her shocking episodes aired, but she finally took to Instagram earlier this month with a statement about her The Bachelor "journey of a lifetime."
"For those of you who don't know me, I wanted to share a few things. If you choose to judge me on the five hours of footage you've watched, I'm sad you didn't get a look into the real me," Shanae explained in her post.
"And if you were so quick to say you would never be 'so mean to someone' while simultaneously sending me hateful messages so ugly I wouldn't repost -- that doesn't make you better than me."
Shanae also accused Elizabeth and several other women of bullying her and creating a "toxic" environment, before swearing at Genevieve and Sierra Jackson to keep her name out of their mouths and throwing a football team's gold trophy into a pond during a group-date afterparty.
"I am really sorry and I hope we can get past this, because I really want to talk to you guys and confide in you and be there for one another. I am truly sorry," Shanae announced earlier in the season.
But then the blonde beauty bragged in a confessional, "I'm not sorry, hoes, you mean-ass b-tches! I need an Oscar award for that performance. Fake it until you make it! I never thought I could act before but I'm f-cking good."
Shanae was called "a Herpes outbreak" and "a puppeteer" while she was still in the house, and Clayton's bachelorettes agreed that they'd view Clayton in a different light if he chose to keep Shanae over Genevieve on the two-on-one date in Canada.
"Shanae likes to push people to the limit and be cute, calm, and collected when it's all so phony and calculated," Mara told the cameras.
"She's a roller coaster, she's dramatic, she's erratic, she's unnecessary. She's not wife material, she sucks."