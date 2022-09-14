Franchise host Jesse Palmer announced on Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale that The Bachelor star will be unveiled on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose airing next Tuesday, September 20 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
And according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, ABC's pick for the next Bachelor is Rachel Recchia's third-place finisher, Zach, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA.
"(SPOILER): As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won't be 'official' until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross," Carbone tweeted on Wednesday.
Carbone then posted an additional tweet containing a video that allegedly showed Zach filming a segment for his The Bachelor introduction on Saturday.
Carbone's announcement came only a few hours after he had posted a blog saying he hoped to release the name of the next Bachelor soon.
"Recently, I started hearing rumblings. And I think there's a good chance I'll know for sure in the next 24-48 hrs. So I would expect at the latest Friday," Carbone wrote in a Wednesday blog posting.
He added, "I really do think I'm gonna know soon. I know their choice has been made and the behind the scenes stuff of getting the lead ready for the season is underway. Just trying to get the confirmation and I think I'll get it soon."
Carbone initially claimed he wasn't going to throw out any names until he received confirmation about the casting.
Shortly after Carbone's tweet, Variety also reported that the Zach will likely be The Bachelor's Season 27 star, citing two sources familiar with the show's search.
"As far as The Bachelor goes, it's not for me. It's not for me right now, man. It's not for me," Nate told Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
The 33-year-old electrical engineer from Chicago, IL, wouldn't confirm or deny if he had been offered the position and turned it down, but Nate added, "I don't think that I would ever make a decision based on just, like, incentives. It has to be the right timing. The timing is not right, right now."
Zach, a former college football player, self-eliminated during Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale because he felt Rachel had been "inauthentic" and showed a totally different side of herself during their overnight Fantasy Suite date. They had an "awkward" conversation about politics, religion and more.
"I thought what I was seeing wasn't the real Rachel. I felt like I was seeing Bachelorette Rachel... not the Rachel I've come to know and love," Zach told the flight instructor.
Zach said he felt upset and disappointed in how Rachel had behaved, but Rachel tried to explain that she needed to go into the Fantasy Suites to receive clarity.
Zach called Rachel's concern about his age -- and her allegation he didn't seem ready to propose marriage -- "a blindside," and Rachel confessed she didn't mean it and had been trying to find "a missing piece" in their relationship.
"I did really love you," Zach told Rachel. "I saw a future with you, but I need to go."
Rachel appeared surprised and said, "I wish I could've gotten there," but Zach pointed out how a relationship is a two-way road and he couldn't have gotten to the finish line without her putting in equal effort.
Zach then left the show and said his elimination didn't "feel real" because he truly loved Rachel and, in his mind, pictured the Bachelorette becoming "the future Mrs. Shallcross."