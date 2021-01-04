'The Bachelor' Season 25 bachelorettes: Meet all of Matt James' bachelorettes! (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 01/04/2021
The Bachelor star Matt James will have his hands full with 32 bachelorettes when Season 25 premieres on ABC tonight.
The Bachelor viewers became acquainted with Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, because he's the best friend of The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and has been featured on Tyler's social media accounts for a while now.
Matt was announced as the Bachelor in June on Good Morning America, and he's making history by becoming the first black The Bachelor star ever.
Matt's group of The Bachelor bachelorettes includes two attorneys, two journalists, a pharmacist, a professional ballerina, a runway model, a photographer, and a self-crowned "queen" drawn from cities and towns all around America -- giving him a diverse group of women to choose from.
In the season premiere, Matt will meet his pool of The Bachelor bachelorettes and enjoy the season's initial cocktail reception with them.
At the end of the night, only 24 lucky bachelorettes will remain to toast The Bachelor star.
Let's learn more about Matt's impressive group of suitors who will be competing to win his heart and hopefully become his future wife.
