The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr has revealed where she currently stands with Grant Ellis' fiancee, Juliana Pasquarosa.

Juliana previously admitted that Litia's The Bachelor: After the Final Rose "jabs" were "uncalled for" and "hurt" her feelings. Grant's winner added that Litia was not "the kindest" following the March finale.

But Litia, who claimed she had never meant to offend Juliana, believed Juliana's negative post-show remarks were perpetuating any lingering tension between them.

Now that two months have passed since The Bachelor finale, Litia told Us Weekly that she's no longer mad at Grant.

And to Juliana, Litia announced, "I hope that she's happy."

"I know there's been some bumpiness between us, like, publicly, but I don't have any hostility or anything for her," Litia continued.

"I wish her happiness and I hope everything's going well. If I were to see them, it would be very civil."

On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale in March, Grant dumped Litia in second place and proposed marriage to Juliana.

On After the Final Rose, Litia accused Grant of having led her on for weeks while filming the show.

Litia alleged that Grant had told her she was The One during their first solo date and that he never changed his mind until the very last minute.

One of Litia's After the Final Rose comments that had raised eyebrows was when she said Juliana should "have a lot of questions" considering Grant had made her promises he couldn't keep.

Litia recalled to The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer of her final date with Grant in the Dominican Republic, "I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!' And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!'"

Litia also said on AFR that she felt relieved and grateful the last week of Grant's The Bachelor journey won't be a part of her forever love story, which Juliana interpreted as a low blow.

In addition, Litia recently suggested that Grant ultimately picked Juliana as his winner because the pair had sex in the Fantasy Suite.

According to Juliana, Litia wasn't the only bachelorette who was being unkind.

Juliana alleged Grant's The Bachelor bachelorettes had taken sides after the show aired and that most of them joined Team Litia.

For Litia's part, she argued during an April appearance on the "Relationsh*t" podcast that The Bachelor women were supporting everyone.

"The women have all had their own, you know, issues with Grant and things that were said to them, and so I think that's important to remember... It's not necessarily anything to do with [Juliana]," Litia told Kamie Crawford at the time.

"It's probably more to do with him. But I don't know that. I can only speak for myself."

Following a whirlwind romance and quite a bit of drama, Grant will be moving to Boston soon to be close to Juliana's family; however, the couple is in "no rush" to tie the knot.

Grant and Juliana also told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast earlier this month that they have "moved on" from any issues they had with Litia.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

