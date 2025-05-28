FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Litia recalled to The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer of her final date with Grant in the Dominican Republic, "I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!' And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!'"
Litia also said on AFR that she felt relieved and grateful the last week of Grant's The Bachelor journey won't be a part of her forever love story, which Juliana interpreted as a low blow.
According to Juliana, Litia wasn't the only bachelorette who was being unkind.
Juliana alleged Grant's The Bachelor bachelorettes had taken sides after the show aired and that most of them joined Team Litia.
For Litia's part, she argued during an April appearance on the "Relationsh*t" podcast that The Bachelor women were supporting everyone.
"The women have all had their own, you know, issues with Grant and things that were said to them, and so I think that's important to remember... It's not necessarily anything to do with [Juliana]," Litia told Kamie Crawford at the time.
"It's probably more to do with him. But I don't know that. I can only speak for myself."