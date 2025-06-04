The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr has shared a dating update and whether she'll be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Litia revealed she has done "a little bit, but not a ton" of dating since her The Bachelor stint during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"I've been traveling a bunch, and I feel like I'm up against my same issues that I had before coming -- of just meeting people. It's tough," Litia told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Joe pointed out how many The Bachelor viewers wanted to see more of Litia and were hoping she'd look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season.

"Given the timing of it, I didn't know honestly, like, the way that everything happened after everything aired is really what was the most off-putting thing for me," Litia explained.

"I was like I can come into this and have good intentions, and I can do my best and be vulnerable and open up and all the rest of it -- and I can get tricked."

Litia went on to share, "And then the other part of it is I think the most hurtful part for me about all of it was the stuff that was said afterwards. That was very fresh in my mind when we were talking about Paradise."

Litia therefore suggested that she wasn't ready to throw herself back into reality television so quickly after her devastating breakup with Grant.

"I was like, 'I'm still getting hateful messages because of the things that have been said.' So I just wasn't eager or anxious to get back into it," Litia recalled.

Litia acknowledged, however, that there were bachelorettes from Grant's season who "got so much more hate" than she did.

"I am blessed because I did feel very supported," she clarified, "but I think, just at that time, there was a spike in negative comments and I was, like, experiencing it for the first time. I was like, 'I don't know if I'm ready to sign back up for this again.'"

She added, "And I didn't know how open I would be able to be."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

But Litia insisted she's still craving a happy and successful relationship, and that she's probably missing out on so much fun with her girlfriends in Costa Rica, where Bachelor in Paradise is currently filming.

"I definitely have FOMO," Litia admitted.

"I want the tea and I miss my friends and all of that, but that's not why you go to Paradise -- to hang out with your friends. You need to be more intentional."

Joe joked with Litia that hanging out with friends is actually why "75 percent of the people" go on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I don't want to go through that either, like, trying to figure out who's here to be on TV again and who's here to meet me, and all the rest of it," Litia explained.

Because Litia said she's completely serious about finding her future husband.

In fact, Litia shared that she'd "definitely be open" to moving and "being a satellite" for a partner.

ADVERTISEMENT
On The Bachelor's 29th season, Grant dumped Litia in second place and ultimately proposed marriage to his winner, Juliana Pasquarosa.

Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks that she was The One for him.

Litia alleged Grant had told her during their first solo date that he was going to pick her and then he never let up on that promise.

Litia also told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had expressed his love for her and said they were going to get engaged the very night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant faced backlash after the show for how he had treated Litia, even though he has a different recollection of events, but he is still happily engaged to Juliana, or at least the couple is claiming to be.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Grant is also in the process of moving to Boston to be close to Juliana's big Italian family and friends.

As Litia looks towards the future, she shared how she is "a relationship girl" and so she doesn't want to go on a lot of dates.

Prior to appearing on The Bachelor, Litia said on "Bachelor Happy Hour" that she had a couple of long-term relationships.

"I hate dating and I don't like meeting people -- like in a dating sense," Litia confessed.

"It's just a lot of pressure and anxiety, and it takes me a really long time to be interested in someone, and so I am typically a slow-burn type of girl."

She clarified, "I wasn't on the show, but that's how I am typically. [I'd like] to be friends first, get to know each other's friends, and get to know each other."

Litia therefore pointed out how going on Grant's season of The Bachelor was "a leap of faith" for her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS