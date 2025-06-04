"I've been traveling a bunch, and I feel like I'm up against my same issues that I had before coming -- of just meeting people. It's tough," Litia told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
Joe pointed out how many The Bachelor viewers wanted to see more of Litia and were hoping she'd look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season.
"Given the timing of it, I didn't know honestly, like, the way that everything happened after everything aired is really what was the most off-putting thing for me," Litia explained.
"I was like I can come into this and have good intentions, and I can do my best and be vulnerable and open up and all the rest of it -- and I can get tricked."
Litia went on to share, "And then the other part of it is I think the most hurtful part for me about all of it was the stuff that was said afterwards. That was very fresh in my mind when we were talking about Paradise."
Litia therefore suggested that she wasn't ready to throw herself back into reality television so quickly after her devastating breakup with Grant.
"I was like, 'I'm still getting hateful messages because of the things that have been said.' So I just wasn't eager or anxious to get back into it," Litia recalled.
Litia acknowledged, however, that there were bachelorettes from Grant's season who "got so much more hate" than she did.
"I am blessed because I did feel very supported," she clarified, "but I think, just at that time, there was a spike in negative comments and I was, like, experiencing it for the first time. I was like, 'I don't know if I'm ready to sign back up for this again.'"
She added, "And I didn't know how open I would be able to be."
But Litia insisted she's still craving a happy and successful relationship, and that she's probably missing out on so much fun with her girlfriends in Costa Rica, where Bachelor in Paradise is currently filming.
"I definitely have FOMO," Litia admitted.
"I want the tea and I miss my friends and all of that, but that's not why you go to Paradise -- to hang out with your friends. You need to be more intentional."
Joe joked with Litia that hanging out with friends is actually why "75 percent of the people" go on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I don't want to go through that either, like, trying to figure out who's here to be on TV again and who's here to meet me, and all the rest of it," Litia explained.
Because Litia said she's completely serious about finding her future husband.
In fact, Litia shared that she'd "definitely be open" to moving and "being a satellite" for a partner.