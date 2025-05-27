The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr has revealed if she still feels anger or resentment towards Grant Ellis two months after the Season 29 finale aired on ABC.

"I'm not mad anymore. It's disappointing and I desire accountability. I think that is all I really cared about," Litia told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

Litia also revealed that she had closure with Grant on the day of their breakup.

According to Litia, her breakup conversation with Grant at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic lasted 45 minutes.

"I don't really have anything to say to Grant. I have said it several times," Litia noted.

She added, "I said everything I needed to say on that day -- and really everything I said was things that had happened throughout the course of the season."

Litia explained that she still seemed fiery and on edge during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in late March because most of her breakup conversation with Grant wasn't edited into the final episode.

"They can't include a 45-minute conversation in a three-hour finale, so I just knew that I was going to have to give everyone context for my reaction," Litia said.

"[But] I wasn't trying to hold anyone's feet to the fire or anything. I was just like, 'This is context for my reaction and every happiness to everybody else.'"

Litia explained that all she's responsible for at the end of the day is speaking her mind and saying her piece.

"So if it looks like I'm only focusing on myself, that's correct, that's the story that I'm responsible for telling," Litia concluded.

On The Bachelor's 29th season, Grant ultimately proposed marriage to his winner, Juliana Pasquarosa, and the pair is still happily engaged, or at least they're claiming to be.

Grant is also in the process of moving to Boston to be close to Juliana's big Italian family and friends.

"I love how it ended," Litia said of The Bachelor's latest season during an April appearance on Kamie Crawford's "Relationsh*t" podcast.

"I don't love how [Grant] went about it," she added.

Litia was referring to how Grant had allegedly lied to her for weeks that she was going to be his The Bachelor winner.

Litia alleged Grant had told her during their first solo date that he was going to pick her and then he never let up on that promise.

Litia also told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had expressed his love for her and said they were going to get engaged the very night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

"I think it's definitely the right choice for us not to be together," Litia shared.

"I don't think there's any question in anyone's mind now, you know, if we were meant to be together. I feel very confident."

Litia insisted that Grant had "made the right choice, 100 percent" in choosing Juliana to be his future wife.

"And that's not any shade to anyone else. Just for me and my intentions and what's best for me, I know that that relationship wasn't it for me. And so I am pleased," she clarified.

Litia also revealed that she believes Grant had sex in the Fantasy Suite and that her own personal decision not to be intimate with The Bachelor star "definitely could be" the reason he dumped her in second place.

