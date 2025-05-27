Litia also revealed that she had closure with Grant on the day of their breakup.
According to Litia, her breakup conversation with Grant at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic lasted 45 minutes.
"I don't really have anything to say to Grant. I have said it several times," Litia noted.
She added, "I said everything I needed to say on that day -- and really everything I said was things that had happened throughout the course of the season."
Litia explained that she still seemed fiery and on edge during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in late March because most of her breakup conversation with Grant wasn't edited into the final episode.
"They can't include a 45-minute conversation in a three-hour finale, so I just knew that I was going to have to give everyone context for my reaction," Litia said.
"[But] I wasn't trying to hold anyone's feet to the fire or anything. I was just like, 'This is context for my reaction and every happiness to everybody else.'"
Litia explained that all she's responsible for at the end of the day is speaking her mind and saying her piece.
"So if it looks like I'm only focusing on myself, that's correct, that's the story that I'm responsible for telling," Litia concluded.
"And that's not any shade to anyone else. Just for me and my intentions and what's best for me, I know that that relationship wasn't it for me. And so I am pleased," she clarified.
Litia also revealed that she believes Grant had sex in the Fantasy Suite and that her own personal decision not to be intimate with The Bachelor star "definitely could be" the reason he dumped her in second place.