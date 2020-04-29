ABC announced on Wednesday a new Bachelor series, hosted by Chris Harrison, that will look back on the dating show's most memorable moments.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever! will premiere on June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. The series will run for 10 episodes and feature Harrison hosting from the Bachelor mansion.

Harrison will present highlights from the Bachelor's 18-year history, including intense rose ceremonies, romantic proposals, new arrivals, meltdowns, breakups and more.

"The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history," president of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said in a statement.

"We can't wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane," she continued.

The retrospective series comes after ABC had to postpone The Bachelorette Season 16 starring Clare Crawley due to the COVID-19 pandemic.