Joey's Final 3 bachelorettes were Daisy, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.
The Bachelor episode began with Joey and his Final 3 bachelorettes in Tulum, Mexico for Joey's round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates. Joey claimed he has a big heart and so much love to give, and so he just wanted to find someone who could reciprocate that.
Joey admitted his breakup with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette "crushed him" because it was the only time he had let a woman "completely in" and he didn't want to feel that type of heartbreak again.
"I do feel myself not fully letting go. I want to let go. I want to fully be in it, and I'm trying," Joey cried to The Bachelor cameras.
While both Daisy and Rachel were "falling in love" with Joey, Kelsey admitted to The Bachelor cameras that she was definitely "in love" with The Bachelor star and looked forward to telling him that.
The ladies were excited to express themselves further, fall even deeper, and maybe end the process with an engagement ring on their finger. Joey apparently made each woman feel valued and secure, with each woman believing their connection with The Bachelor star was special.
Before Joey's three remaining bachelorettes embarked on overnight dates, they each met with one of The Golden Bachelor ladies for a talk.
Rachel told Susan Noles that she was "in love" with Joey and needed to let herself "be okay with that;" however, she was afraid of getting hurt because she had been cheated on in her past two serious relationships.
Susan advised Rachel to be confident in herself and let her guard down because a person must love him or herself before loving someone else. Rachel was just afraid that it was going to be too little too late with Joey.
For Rachel and Joey's date, they jumped off three different platforms -- each of a different height -- in a beautiful lagoon in Mexico. Rachel compared jumping to taking a leap of faith in her relationship with Joey.
But taking the biggest leap backfired, because after conquering the highest jump, Rachel's jaw really hurt and she could barely open it or speak properly. Joey had to take Rachel to the hospital and feared she had broken her jaw.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"It really is the worst case scenario," Joey confessed to The Bachelor cameras.
Rachel hated losing romantic time with Joey to go to the hospital, but she needed to get an X-Ray.
Although Rachel was clearly in pain, it turned out that she was fine and her jaw was just going to be a little sore.
The date therefore resumed as normal, and Rachel broke down into tears that night over how she wanted to open up to Joey so badly but had been really devastated in the past by men. Rachel explained how she didn't want Joey to think that she had waited too long to profess her feelings of love.
But Joey comforted Rachel and let her know that he truly cared about her and couldn't wait to spend this date with her. Joey acknowledged how Rachel was a "slow burn" relationship, but that he was totally fine and patient with that.
Joey then invited Rachel into a Fantasy Suite, and she gladly accepted the key. She planned to say, "I love you," to Joey that evening behind closed doors.
"We have this unspoken connection that's hard to describe," The Bachelor star shared in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I have zero doubts that I'm going to be so happy, that [our Fantasy Suite] is going to be everything I wanted and more. Tonight could be the most special night we've had and change everything."
The next morning, Rachel called her night with Joey "perfect" as well as "comforting and refreshing."
Rachel admitted, "I finally told him that I love him, and I think we got a lot closer." Rachel told Joey that morning that her love for him was only growing stronger.
Joey confirmed to The Bachelor cameras that he was falling for Rachel, especially after she had been so honest and open with him the previous evening. Joey had been waiting for Rachel to open up in that way, and Rachel just hoped that Joey was feeling the way she was feeling.
"Now I'm terrified because I do picture my life with him," Rachel concluded.
Kelsey told Leslie how she was in love with Joey and intended to share that with him that night. Leslie advised Kelsey to be completely organic and present with Joey; however, she warned the bachelorette to not be overly confident since there was still a good chance Joey could choose someone else.
"I would not wish that on my worst enemy, to be honest, that feeling that I had -- where I was so confident and then that was it. Always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it," Leslie told Kelsey.
Leslie asked Kelsey to be hopeful but not to expect to be Joey's winner and get engaged.
Kelsey suddenly began "freaking out" and was "terrified" that she could lose her relationship with Joey in a matter of days. Since she was so in love, she couldn't believe Joey being ripped away from her.
For their date, Joey and Kelsey went on a yacht and sailed on the ocean, and Joey gushed about how he felt so comfortable with Kelsey and it was just so easy to picture being with her on a daily basis.
The couple had a playful and goofy banter about them, and Joey said he could totally be himself around her.
After going snorkeling together and swimming with turtles, Kelsey felt so much joy in her heart, and she gushed about how her love for The Bachelor star was "insane."
ADVERTISEMENT
Joey told Kelsey at dinner that night that he never wanted their dates to end, but he admitted he was afraid of fully choosing someone again and not having that woman fully choose him.
Kelsey advised Joey to be vulnerable and put himself out there because he's an amazing man with so much to offer. Kelsey said what was meant to be would happen, and then she gushed about how she had told her father that she loved him.
"I want to tell you that I do love you, Joey," Kelsey announced. "I feel confident in saying it... It's honestly so exciting to say it, and I can't stop smiling!"
Kelsey had blown Joey's expectations out of the water, and he told the bachelorette in return, "I have wanted to express to you where my feelings are at, but I can be closed off sometimes... I haven't had a doubt about how I'm feeling for you for a very long time."
Joey added, "I am falling in love with you fully. I've felt it for a while, and I am so excited about what can be and what can happen between us... I am falling in love with you, and I know how real it is."
Joey told Kelsey that it made him happy to see her so happy, and Kelsey noted how she felt ontop of the world. A Fantasy Suite was "an easy yes" for Kelsey, and so the couple went into their suite and continued what was already a "magical" night.
The Bachelor star and Kelsey were shown kissing in a pool, and Joey said that when he looked into Kelsey's eyes, he could truly see what his future is going to be.
The next morning, Kelsey and Joey made breakfast together and were so sweet and giddy with one another. Kelsey was so happy that she could cry, and Joey revealed that his night with the bachelorette was "everything and more."
Joey called his evening with Kelsey "indescribable," and Kelsey repeated to Joey how she was "in love" with him. Joey said everything simply fit with Kelsey, who said she was going to miss Joey for the rest of the week.
Kelsey called Joey the man of her dreams, but she was still thinking about how she could be devastated at the end of the process.
Daisy was then shown having a chat with The Golden Bachelor's Sandra Mason, and Daisy confirmed that she was falling in love with Joey but felt "so in love" when she was with him, spending time with him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sandra advised Daisy to openly share her expectations with Joey -- and give it some "oomph" -- and not treat The Bachelor like a competition since it was truly about her own connection with Joey.
Joey had a fun date planned for Daisy in which they went ATVing together. But first, Daisy had a steamy makeout session with The Bachelor star, showing that she was ready to give the intimacy in their relationship some "oomph."
Daisy smiled big on the back of Joey's ATV and shouted, "Let's get dirty!"
Daisy told The Bachelor cameras, "I've never been so sure of someone in my entire life. I feel like I'm the only girl in the world. I'm so intrigued by him too. I am so in love with him, and I just need to let him know how I'm feeling."
While drinking champagne after their ride, Daisy said her hometown date couldn't have gone more perfect, and Joey told The Bachelor cameras how Daisy had a way of looking at him that it was like she was looking through him.
"What I feel when I kiss her, she makes me feel whole," The Bachelor star told the cameras. "I don't know how I could think about anyone else but Daisy in this moment."
Daisy and Joey then made out while cleaning off in an outdoor shower, and Daisy said she was falling deeper and deeper in love with The Bachelor star and couldn't picture her life without him at that point.
That night at dinner, Daisy confessed how she tended to overthink things throughout The Bachelor process, and Joey could relate to that.
Daisy said the man in her last relationship wasn't emotionally available to her and so she'd shut down when trying to express herself. Daisy would be told she was overreacting in some situations, and so her dynamic with Joey was totally different.
Joey also admitted that he didn't make an ex-girlfriend feel as special as he wanted her to feel, which made him take steps back and question if he's enough for a partner. Joey was afraid to show all of his layers in case they're unlovable.
"I'm afraid someone is going to fall in love with the idea of Joey as the Bachelor and not Joey [the man]," Joey explained to Daisy.
Daisy started to cry and mentioned how she felt thankful to be with The Bachelor star. Daisy told Joey that he had changed her life and how she looks at herself, and Joey gushed about how he was so happy to hear that.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am falling in love with you," Joey told Daisy, "and it has been building for a while. There is no doubt that it's there. It's just how far it will grow. I've felt all of this for a while."
Joey also apologized to Daisy for blurting out, "I feel the same way," when she had professed how she was falling in love with him during her hometown date.
Joey could tell that he was doing something right, and he told The Bachelor cameras how his relationship with Daisy was "real" and felt "right."
Daisy accepted the key to the Fantasy Suite, and she intended on taking her relationship with The Bachelor star to the next level.
The next morning, Daisy was feeling super confident and reassured about her romance with Joey, who was convinced Daisy would say "yes" to an engagement with him.
All of Joey's fears and concerns had drifted away.
But while Daisy and Joey were celebrating a fabulous night and morning, Kelsey was starting to compare Joey's other relationships to what they had. Kelsey was in her head after speaking with Leslie, and she was spiraling.
"If it's not me, I don't think it's something I could get over. I would be devastated," Kelsey told The Bachelor cameras.
Kelsey had something to share with Joey, and so she went to his hotel room, but he wasn't there.
Kelsey therefore wrote, "We need to talk," on a date card and placed it in the door of Joey's hotel room. Kelsey said a conversation needed to be had before continuing on.
"It's more pressing now than later," Kelsey revealed. "I don't want to blindside Joey -- ever -- I just want to be honest and tell him everything that's on my mind. I'd rather leave now than have my heart completely broken."
When Joey returned to his hotel room and found the note from Kelsey, he immediately panicked.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I don't understand what this is," The Bachelor star lamented. "I don't understand it. I'm confused... I don't know what's going on. It could be bad things or good."
But Joey had a feeling something was wrong since Kelsey simply wrote that they needed to talk. He feared that Kelsey was going to leave him or dump him.
Joey cried and said, "I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this."
Joey confessed toThe Bachelor cameras, "This is like my worst nightmare coming true. I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"
The Bachelor episode ended on a cliffhanger, with no elimination.