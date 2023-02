ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/31/2023



Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website.

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

featured Zach Shallcross rejecting Tahzjuan Hawkins ' request to join the cast, Zach breaking down on his solo date with Christina Mandrell Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki feeling "worthless," and Brianna Thorbourne spiraling and accusing Christina of "a slap in the face" during the Season 27 episode that aired Monday night on ABC.Zach also sent three women home at the second Rose Ceremony of the season: Cat Wong , a 26-year-old dancer from New York, NY; Kimberly Gutierrez , a 30-year-old hospitality manager from Los Angeles, CA; and Victoria Jameson , a 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth, TX."It's confusing!" Cat, who had met Zach on ette: After the Final Rose back in September, complained of her elimination."I don't understand why our connection, like, he doesn't want to explore more. What?! I think literally one more week of time, he would see that our connection is a lot stronger than him and some of the other girls."broadcast began with Zach's remaining 20 bachelorettes moving into the mansion and anticipating when they'd get to see Zach again.Zach said he was already having strong feelings for some of the women and he planned to make the most of his first week as the Bachelor. Greer Blitzer , a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Houston, TX, felt validated by Zach's First Impression Rose, but the recipient of America's First Impression Rose, Brianna, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, NJ, was still looking for that validation since Zach had yet to hand her a rose.host Jesse Palmer then revealed to the group of ladies how everyone would be going on a date. There would be two group dates and an "incredibly intimate" solo one-on-one date with a rose up for grabs on each date.The first group date was for Bailey Brown , a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Nashville, TN, who currently lives in Venice Beach, CA; Brianna; Brooklyn Willie , a 25-year-old rodeo racer from Stillwater, OK; Cat; Davia Bunch , a 25-year-old marketing manager from Charleston, SC; Genevie Mayo , a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, MD; Katherine "Kat" Izzo , a 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, FL; Kylee Russell , a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, NC; and Mercedes Northup , a 24-year-old nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, IA.Zach teased that he was "looking for big, big love."The ladies were soon greeted by Latto, who brought "bad b-tch energy" to the table and wanted to see if Zach's bachelorettes could do the same. Latto was looking for confidence and attention grabbers.Then, suddenly, Latto welcomed more "bad b-tches" -- alums Tahzjuan, Victoria Fuller Courtney Robertson -- who would be judging the contest, not trying to steal Zach.Latto then asked each of Zach's bachelorettes to get all dolled up and strut down a model's catwalk.Mercedes broke out into some sexy moves with a cane, Cat crawled on the floor with cat ears on her head, and Genevie, wearing a crown, wrapped a streamer around Zach, which was a good idea until she accidentally choked him.Bailey rocked a long pink wig, Brianna gave Zach a quick lap dance, and Kylee stormed out in angel wings and kissed the Bachelor. Kylee clearly stood out thanks to her experience being an NBA dancer.Each girl was then asked to explain when she had behaved like a bad b-tch. Brianna, for example, said she used her savings to start up a beauty company, which Mercedes called "basic."Zach told the cameras that all of the women stepped it up and blew him away. Latto thought a lot of the ladies were "wife material.""These girls, they can't even compete. I'm the baddest b-tch in the room, obviously," Tahzjuan boasted in a confessional. "Zach is very cute and very easy on the eyes. If Zach said, 'Come join my season,' I would be like, 'Buckle up. Everyone get ready!'"That evening at the afterparty, Kylee said she really wanted to kiss Zach because she "lives, eats and breathes for a good makeout session."Katherine spoke to Zach first, and she shared how she dates very intentionally and she thought they were on the same page. Zach admitted there was "something here" between them, and then Katherine made sure she wasn't in Zach's friend zone. The pair kissed, and Katherine confirmed that she liked Zach.Brianna then announced to the group how she wasn't sure if her feelings for Zach were reciprocated since he had yet to choose her and give her a rose. Brianna therefore sat down with Zach and started to cry.Brianna explained that she was having a really hard time in the mansion with no support system.Brianna said it was hard for her to feel comfortable and she even questioned at some point if she should go home. Zach assured Brianna that he was interested in her and could see something with her, and with that being said, he kissed the bachelorette.Meanwhile, a Date Card arrived at the mansion with Christina's name on it. The 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, TN, said she was excited to talk about her daughter and open up to Zach.Back on the group date, the girls were getting along with no drama between them -- but then Tahzjuan arrived with her eye on the prize. Tahzjuan could tell Zach was a sweet and kind person, and so she interrupted Zach's time with Cat and said she wanted to see if they could have a connection."Surprise! I'm back!" Tahzjuan said, adding how she thought Zach was endearing and the full package.Zach seemed shocked by Tahzjuan's presence, and Kylee admitted she was "shook" by this turn of events. Tahzjuan said she would definitely join this journey if Zach invited her to.After Tahzjuan sat down with Zach and complimented him, she said, "I would love to add myself to the mix. I just wanted to see where you're at... and follow my heart.Zach blurted out that Tahzjuan's request was "interesting." As they spoke, Bailey vented to her pals about how the women had given up so much to be on the show and so it wasn't fair for a new girl to "swoop in" on .Zach said he didn't want to hold himself back from getting to know someone who could be his future person, but he asked for some time to think about it."This is not okay. Tahzjuan, you have got to go. You cannot have my man and I'm not sharing," Kylee vented in a confessional.The women then confronted Tahzjuan and asked her to reveal her motive. Tahzjuan said she wanted to get to know Zach and many of the women had missed their opportunity with him.In fact, Tahzjuan said it was "painful" to watch some of the bachelorettes onstage during their performances earlier in the day. Tahzjuan said she was also there for love and no one should blame her for taking initiative.Tahzjuan told the group it would be fine if everyone came at her. Mercedes said Tahzjuan was rubbing the girls the wrong way, but Tahzjuan reminded everyone that most of them were going to be losers because only one woman will get to marry Zach.Katherine called the conversation "awkward," but Tahzjuan said she didn't feel awkward at all.Kylee was "freaking out" and ready to "vomit" in her mouth, and Brooklyn acknowledged how it wouldn't be the right thing for Zach to bring a new girl in when he was trying to nurture his initial connections. Brooklyn said Zach's decision would show a lot about his character.Zach then told his group of women that he was establishing feelings for them and so he asked Tahzjuan to leave. Tahzjuan cried about how she couldn't find her person."It's nothing against her at all," Zach said of Tahzjuan. "I'm really hopeful."At the end of the date, Zach offered the group-date rose to Katherine.Brianna said she felt "a little bit panicked" because she "genuinely" wanted to receive that rose."I thought we were in a really good place, and so it kind of feels like a little bit of a slap in the face," Brianna lamented to the cameras. "It also just makes me feel nervous about our connection. I just want to show him there's probably no one more devoted and genuine than me."The next day, Katherine laughed with her gal pals about her makeout session with Zach and how he probably liked her "big tongue energy."Meanwhile, Christina was getting ready for her date. Zach had yet to learn about her daughter, and so Christina pointed out how they had a lot to talk about.Zach said Christina surprised him right out of the gate and he really liked being around her. called her a free spirit who's fun and spicy, and he said he could tell that she has a big heart.For their date, Zach and Christina took off in a helicopter and flew right over the mansion, making the other girls jealous.Zach thought it was a romantic trip, and they ended up touching down in Zach's childhood home, where Christina would be meeting a house full of Zach's parents, family and friends. Christina got to participate in a big family barbecue considering Zach had missed his mother's birthday not long beforehand.Knowing family means so much to Zach, Christina said it's really cool that he invited her on this date. Christina gushed to Zach's loved ones about how he's goofy and playful, and they in turn showed her photos of Zach dressed in silly costumes and playing in a band. Zach noted how his family really liked Christina.Zach's mom then pulled out the family photo album, which made Christina realize that she had yet to talk about her own baby -- the thing she's "most proud of in this world." Christina began to worry her story was going to be "too much" for Zach, but she noted how he's entitled to his own opinion.That night, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner, and Zach told Christina that he was more than impressed by her that day.Christina then revealed that she has a daughter and if that's too much for Zach, then she would genuinely understand. Zach appeared stoic and replied, "Okay. Alright."Christina said her daughter was almost six-years-old, and Zach asked what her name is. Christina was beaming when she replied, "Blakely."Christina shared how she wants a best friend and a life partner, someone who is ready to embrace her daughter. Zach noted how it was a lot to take in and was scary to him, but he said he could imagine Blakely being incredible. He told Christina that he had to think about this."My heart is starting to pound. I'm feeling all these feelings for this amazing woman... I love [that she has a daughter] because I've always wanted kids, but what this does is it introduces a timeline real quick. That's my fear, and I don't know if I'm ready for it," Zach explained in a confessional."I don't know if anyone is ever really ready for it. I don't know how to react to this. I'm not perfect and I'm scared of it. I think sometimes you have to be selfish... I'm terrified and she caught my off-guard."Zach started to cry and looked upset and torn. Zach admitted to Christina that he felt "overwhelmed."Zach told the bachelorette that while he wants a family and there was something there between them, he had so many thoughts running through his head when he heard the news that she's a mother. Zach cried and said he didn't know if he was ready to be a dad or would even be a good one.But Zach said he felt something "powerful" with Christina and so he wanted to get to know her more and also discover more about Blakely.Zach therefore offered Christina a rose, saying she was worth the effort and she was showing him signs of someone he'd like to spend time with. He also said he could tell she's "a kickass mother." Christina accepted the rose and noted how it meant a lot to her.Zach acknowledged they were dealing with "heavy stuff" early, and Christina said she felt "thankful" he was going to at least think about it and consider a future with her."There are real feelings there," Zach determined, adding how their conversation was mature and that's another thing he's looking for in a partner.The next day, the following women were invited on a group date with Zach in the evening: Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs , a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, GA; Anastasia Keramidas , a 30-year-old content marketing manager from San Diego, CA; Ariel Frenkel , a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City, NY; Charity Lawson , a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA; Gabi, a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, VT; Jessica "Jess" Girod , a 23-year-old e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, FL; Greer; Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar , a 27-year-old ER nurse from Austin, TX; Kimberly, and Victoria J.Ariel asked Zach to write down his biggest fear, and she revealed how she feared getting her heart broken after going through a tough split. Zach said he was afraid to fall for someone who went on the show for the wrong reasons.Ariel then playfully shared how she was also afraid to end the night without a kiss, and so Zach gave her one.Charity, Greer and Kaity also got kissed, and Kaity said she felt giddy around star.Zach then told Jess how he was born with a disease and doctors had told his mother he wouldn't live. But Zach preserved and his mother fought for him, which made Zach feel like he has a purpose in this life. Jess said time stopped with Zach and they truly connected, and their chat ended with a kiss.Meanwhile, Gabi was starting to compare herself to the other women and overthink things. She was starting to spiral, not knowing whether she should have a fun and surface-level conversation or more of a deep and vulnerable conversation.And Brooklyn at the mansion complained to Genevie how other women were sharing too much and she didn't like to hear about other women dating and kissing the same guy.When Gabi got to sit down with Zach, she said she loves to cook and spoke quickly, which she ended up calling "word vomit."Zach ended up giving Jess his rose because she had managed to open him up.Gabi didn't feel she got a chance to express how much it meant to her to be on the show, and she felt she didn't receive any validation from Zach. Gabi cried about how she felt "worthless."At the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season, Gabi told Zach that she was so happy he was chosen as the Bachelor. She also gifted him a big jar of peanut butter cups. They tried to bite into one at the same time, which was a fail, but Gabi still got her kiss.Brooklyn then taught Zach how to lasso, and Zach surprised Kaity with poutine fries.Brianna hoped Zach was going to make her feel wanted and desired.While Zach and Christina made out, Brianna complained to the cameras how Christina had made a "mean" comment to her on Night 1. Footage then showed Christina playfully accusing Brianna of wearing a "rigged" dress decorated in roses and saying, "I hate you. I'm just kidding."Brianna felt like it was a slap in the face, and she said it really hurt her."She emotionally punched me in the gut," Brianna told the cameras.Brianna then confronted Christina, who insisted it was never her intention to hurt Brianna's feelings and she was "so sorry" for making her feel that way. Christina said she didn't remember saying that but she could totally understand why it was upsetting to her. Brianna said she'd need to see action from Christina in order for them to become friends.Brianna was about to throw Christina under the bus, but Zach said he didn't like drama at all and only wanted to hear about it if it was important and necessary. Brianna therefore shared the comment that rubbed her the wrong way rather than the girl who said the comment. Zach handed out roses in the following order: Brooklyn, Genevie, Greer, Aly, Charity, Kaity, Gabi, Ariel, Anastasia, Kylee, Davia, Mercedes, Bailey, and Brianna.Zach eliminated Cat, Kimberly, and Victoria J. as a result.Kimberly said she was "sad" to go home without a rose, adding, "I'm going to miss getting to know him, but all in all, Zach gave me the fairest chance that he could have. So, that's all I could ask for."The episode concluded with Brianna saying she was on the show "to be real" and so the other girls "better watch out."