After The Bachelor aired footage on Monday, March 4 of Rachel snapping at Maria Georgas for speaking to Joey in private before the Final 3 Rose Ceremony, many viewers began leaving hateful comments on Rachel's Instagram page.
"You asking Maria 'What was that about?' was annoying. It was none of your business. The conversation was between her & Joey. If she wanted you to know, she would've told you to join," one person wrote.
"Your attitude is not giving what you think," wrote another Instagram user.
"You're kinda mean huh?" commented a third troll.
"You give a little mean girl," wrote another hater.
"Nobody likes your b-tchy comments Rachel!! Its a miracle you made it that far," commented another Instagram user.
The haters believed that Joey should have given a rose to Maria -- instead of Rachel -- after hometown dates.
Rachel supporters defended the bachelorette and referred to some of the negativity as "casual racism," but Rachel is apparently unbothered by all the noise and catty remarks.
"Don't worry y'all, my parents raised one tough girl," Rachel wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 5.
"Go touch grass or touch a plant. Go center yourselves! We spread aloha on my page and that's what I stand for."
Rachel added, "Thank you to those who are being kind and those with opposing comments... I hope you heal from what you're going through."
Kelsey A. took to TikTok on March 5 and insisted, "I'm not f-cking -- I'm not boring."
The bachelorette continued, "I'm not freakin' boring y'all! I'm freakin' cool! Well, I think I'm cool. I do cool things. I drink alcohol. No, I'm just kidding. No, I've been skydiving, I love going on sporadic trips."
Kelsey A. revealed that she plans spontaneous trips and loves to laugh, adding, "I don't care what y'all say!... I don't care, because I'm not boring. I have a freakin' lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go and hang out with when I would go downtown [in New Orleans]. I'm cool."
And Daisy, who has a cochlear implant, slammed a critic who had made fun of the way she sounds when she talks -- her alleged "vocal fry" -- on the show last month.
"I can't always hear exactly what my voice is sounding like. I can't always tell if I'm being loud or if I'm being quiet, or if I have a vocal fry or if I don't," Daisy said.
"It is sad because losing my hearing and getting a cochlear implant is something that really affected my confidence."