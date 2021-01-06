The Bachelor star Matt James will definitely have his hands full this season considering a sneak peek of future episodes shows more women joining the cast, including The Bachelor alum Heather Martin.

Based on an extended preview that aired at the conclusion of The Bachelor's Season 25 premiere on January 4, Matt is in for a huge shock as he continues his search to find love.

ABC showed additional bachelorettes arriving at The Bachelor resort in Pennsylvania and meeting Matt at some point after Night 1's Rose Ceremony.

"Everything is about to change," The Bachelor host Chris Harrison warns Matt in the clip.

Two women then introduce themselves to Matt, and one of them plants a huge kiss on him right away.

It appears one of the new bachelorettes and late arrivals will be accused of being a "sugarbaby" or "escort."

"She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," Anna Redman says.

Heather, a close friend of former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown who originally appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor along with Hannah in 2019, then steps out of a car wearing a black shirt and white jeans.

"Hi Chris," Heather says in the preview with a big smile and her long blonde hair flowing.

"Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt," Chris responds.

Heather then surprises Matt by approaching him in a white sequined gown while he is sitting on the couch by himself during what appears to be a group date.

"Heather?" Matt asks with his eyes opened wide.

"I feel like I'm in a dream right now," Matt adds, as he puts his hand on Heather's knee.

Heather's entrance apparently infuriated her competition, as one bachelorette cries, "You already had your f-cking shot at a Bachelor, like go home."

"This is like an impossible situation, still, like, I do feel like Matt's worth it," Heather explains in the preview while crying.

The Bachelorette sneak peek also features multiple women crying, an ambulance, Matt breaking down into tears and admitting to Chris he's not okay, and Matt flashing a diamond engagement ring at his Final Rose Ceremony.

"I've got this beautiful diamond that represents more than you could ever imagine," Matt says.

While it's unclear whether Matt has met Heather before, Matt became close friends with Hannah while the pair quarantined together with their mutual friend, Hannah's The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, in Florida in early 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chris had already previously confirmed a Season 25 spoiler that more women -- including a face already familiar to viewers -- joined the cast of bachelorettes later in the season.

"There are 32 women, a record-number of women applied for Matt James. That's how many arrive on Night 1," Chris said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight before The Bachelor's Season 25 premiere.

"That's not how many we'll end up with."

Chris shared, "There will be more than those [32] that arrive, and I can also give you this nugget: one woman who arrives is a very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."

Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on Colton's The Bachelor edition.

ABC labeled her occupation as "never been kissed" at the start of The Bachelor season, but Heather did in fact kiss Colton during the show.

Heather quit The Bachelor process before hometown dates because she said she wasn't ready to take the step of introducing Colton to her parents and family.

To find out how long Heather lasted on the show as well as the identities of the other women who arrived after the first Rose Ceremony, click here for The Bachelor spoilers.

Watch The Bachelor's sneak peek of what's to come on Matt James' season below!

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!





